First responders invited
First responders who live or work in Chino and Chino Hills are invited to attend the third annual thank-you breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Papachino’s Restaurant, 14501 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The event is sponsored by the Rancho Del Chino Rotary Club, Papachino’s, and community organizations.
Coordinator Trina Tudrick Innocenzi said first responders who live in the Chino Valley but work outside the area are also invited.
Residents who would like to donate a Christmas ornament (not glass) to be included in their stockings may drop them off at the restaurant. Thank-you cards are also being accepted. Information: Ms. Tudrick Innocenzi, (909) 330-6071.
The Chino Valley D.E.S. Club will host a band festival called “Festival das Filarmonicas” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 featuring six Portuguese community bands and traditional food and sweets. The event will be held at the D.E.S. Hall at 5216 Riverside Drive in Chino. D.E.S. is an acronym for the Portuguese words “Divino Espirito Santo” or “Divine Holy Spirit.”
Salute to Service on Veterans Day
The City of Chino Hills will host its annual Salute to Service for veterans from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Although all the tickets for the free breakfast have been reserved, residents may still attend the outdoor ceremony at the military service monument from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registered guests with a valid ticket will then move inside the Community Center to enjoy breakfast and a video slideshow presentation highlighting Chino Hills’ veterans.
The video will be released on social media, the city’s website, and on City TV 3/41 on Veterans Day.
Families can apply for holiday gifts
The City of Chino Hills is accepting applications for the Adopt-a-Family program from families in need as well as donors who are willing to assist them during the holiday season.
The deadline for both needy families and donors is Monday, Nov. 14. Visit chinohills.org/adoptafamily and bring the applications to the recreation office at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Families qualify through an application process that verifies residency in Chino Hills and financial hardship.
Donors may select a small, medium, or large-sized family. They will be given a wish list from the family by Monday, Nov. 21.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
