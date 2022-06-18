Fish and wildlife festival today
A Family Fish and Wildlife Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (June 18) at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation will be offered.
The event will include vendor booths, informational workshops, interactive nature walks, demonstrations and speakers.
Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The event is sponsored by the San Bernardino County Fish and Game Commission.
Information: parks.sb county.gov.
Ayala Park Skate Day
A free skating event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today (June 18) at the skate park at Ayala Park. The event will include demonstrations, vendor booths, workshops, food, guest speakers, and interactive nature walks.
Free T-shirts will be given to the first 20 children. The event will feature music by DJ Dex, a 9-year-old aspiring DJ spinning dubstep and EDM.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Bring food scraps to Garden
The Chino Community Garden will hold a composting event from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today (June 18) at the garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, to reduce the environmental impact of food waste and create healthier soil. Residents can bring food scraps such as fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, bones, nuts, shells, and napkins. Information: (909) 334-3478.
Fundraiser to be held for Addi
An all-day fundraiser will be held for Addi Conely at Roscoes Famous Deli on Tuesday, June 21, 14700 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills. Addi has been battling a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia since June 2021.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ten percent of proceeds on food, alcohol, and take-out orders will be given to Team Addi.
Addi is a 17-year-old Chino Hills High School graduate who lives in Eastvale.
Doctor to speak at 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will host Dr. Jonathan Grein, an infectious disease specialist from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center during its 10 a.m. meeting on Friday, June 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m.
Dr. Grein will speak on “Covid, Where Do We Go From Here?”
The club will celebrate “Global Beatles Day.”
June birthday and anniversaries will be recognized.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Roscoes Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., in Chino Hills.
Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Chino Junior Fair July 5-8
The Chino Junior Fair will be held Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
The event will include animal shows, food, apparel, and arts competition and judging for area FFA and 4-H clubs.
Tuesday, July 5
A rabbit, cavy, poultry, show will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a dairy goat show at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 6
A swine market followed by showmanship will be held at 8 a.m., a sheep market followed by a showmanship will be held at 10:30 a.m., and a goat market followed by a showmanship will be held at 2 p.m. The food, apparel and arts competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Thursday, July 7
A dairy cattle market will be held at 9 a.m., a beef and calves market will be held at 1:30 p.m., and an adult master showmanship will be held at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8
The Chino Junior Fair will conclude with a barbecue, auction, and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.
