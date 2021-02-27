Virtual bingo March 2
The City of Chino Community Services Department will host “virtual bingo” for seniors 50-plus at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Participants must have access to Zoom and an email address. Bingo cards will be emailed to each participant.
The games are free, and prizes will be awarded.
Multiple games will be played. Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at bit.ly/chi noseniorcenter.
Information and assistance is available at 334-3271.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will conduct two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, Joey’s Bar-B-Q, 3689 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host four blood drives in Chino during the month of March.
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, Bread of Life Christian Church, 12765 Oaks Ave.
•2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, Chino Valley Islamic Center, 4711 Chino Ave.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required when checking in. Donors must be 17 years, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health.
High school students under age 18 have to meet height and weight requirements to donate.
Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.
Three COVID testing dates
There will be three COVID testing dates in March at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills: Friday, March 5 and Wednesdays, March 17 and 31. Testing hours for all three days will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911. Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
COVID testing at Shoppes
A community testing bus for COVID-19 will be parked in the southeast parking lot at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Feb. 27) and Sunday, Feb. 28.
Appointments are required by visiting lhi.care/covidtest ing or by calling (888) 634-1123.
The bus has been on the site since Wednesday.
No symptoms are required to get a test.
MVWD to offer scholarships
High school seniors living in the Monte Vista Water District area of Chino can submit applications and essays for the 2021 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Water Scholarship.
Deadline is Friday, March 5.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be available. The students must carry a 2.5 grade point average of higher to be eligible.
The scholarship, which was previously available to Montclair High School seniors only, is now open to high school seniors who live within the service area boundaries, which include the northern portions of the city of Chino, said Monte Vista Water District community affairs coordinator Gabby De La Cruz.
Information: mvwd.org/scholarship.
Lions to host speech contest
The Chino Valley Lions Club is looking for six students to participate in its annual student speaker contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11 on Zoom or in-person, depending on COVID circumstances at the time.
The location will be announced. Participants will prepare a speech on “Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons.”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
A contest brochure is available at md4lions.org/stu dent-speakers-contest.
Select “student speakers contest.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners.
District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
Democrats to meet on Zoom
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8 via Zoom. To attend, register in advance at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc.
Residents are asked to join 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
State Senator Josh Newman’s office will discuss the state support of COVID 19.
A discussion on the school district’s plan for students to return to the classroom will also be held. Information: chinovalleydems@gmail.com or call (909) 591-1864.
Chino Cultural Palooza
The Chino Cultural Palooza will include performances, food and activities from around the world on from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20. at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino. The afternoon event will be a drive-in experience this year. Online registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday, March 8 at cityofchino.org/palooza.
Easter Egg-Citement in April
The City of Chino Hills will hold a “reimagined” version of its 28th annual Easter Egg-Citement event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 in 30-minute sessions.
Households may sign up for a 30-minute family session that includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, craft stations, and a take-home Easter basket filled with goodies and an egg decorating contest kit.
Several families will be served during the 30-minute time slots and participate in individual family pods at various locations on the property.
Participants may bring their own baskets or bags for the egg hunts.
Cost is $20 per family, limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chinohills.org/Easter.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Lions will pick up donated food
The Chino Valley Lions Club is taking part in a statewide project to collect non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of the Chino Neighborhood House and Inland Valley Hope Partners.
The Lions of California have set a goal of 150,000 pounds of food.
The club is asking for donations of canned goods such as fruits, vegetables, soup, and tuna; pasta, rice, beans, cereal, cooking oil, peanut butter and jelly, among other food items. Lions volunteers will pick up groceries from the doorsteps of residents.
To arrange a grocery pickup, call Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 in Chino or Mike Preston at (909) 573-3600 in Chino Hills.
“Read Crate” offered at libraries
A program called “Read Crate” for children up to 11 years old is offered at the Chino Hills Branch Library and the Chino Branch Library.
Crates include a prize and are available in three age groups: Read to Me for ages up to 5 with a mix of 10 board books and picture books, Ready to Read for ages 6 to 8 with a mix of 10 picture books, easy readers and non-fiction books, and Super Readers for ages 9 to 11 with a mix of 10-chapter books, graphic novels and non-fiction books.
To participate, call the library branch, choose the age group and schedule a time for pickup. Chino Hills Branch Library: (909) 590-5380 and Chino Branch Library: (909) 465-5280.
Volunteer tutors wanted
The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference.
Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: (909) 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.” Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
