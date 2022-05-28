Memorial Day observance
Memorial Day will be observed with a traditional ceremony of remembrance hosted by American Legion Post 299 and the City of Chino on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Building on 10th and B streets.
Wreaths will be laid in front of the war memorial honoring Chino Valley service people who lost their lives during the nation’s wars. The memorial was built in 1930 and dedicated on Memorial Day of that year. The Auxiliary will distribute paper poppies and accept donations.
Chino splash pad opens for summer
The splash pad at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino, will open today (May 28) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It will be open seven days a week until Sep. 5. Proper swim attire must be worn to participate in activities inside the splash pad.
Large dog side closed at Vila Borba
The large dog side of Vila Borba Dog Park at 17001 Amadora Drive in Butterfield is closed for renovation of the existing turf. The small dog side of the park remains open and is separated into two sides with portable fencing so both small and large dogs may still use the park.
Directional signs are posted. The schedule anticipates a full reopening of the large dog side of the park on Saturday, June 4, unless the weather causes delays.
Fire protection vendor at meeting
A vendor from a stainless steel mesh company will be the guest speaker at the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 via Zoom. The mesh may be installed as screens for windows and doors, roofs, vents, eaves, awnings, and on perimeter fences.
Those who would like to receive a sample of the mesh prior to the meeting may email James Greer at james.greer@bushfiremesh.us.
The meeting will be held on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027. The meeting identification number is 7149929027.
Storytime in the Garden
Children can experience nature at a story time held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 1, at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. The event is free and will include crafts and activities for children. Information: (909) 334-3478.
Birdwatching walk at Prado Park
The Pomona Valley Audubon Society will host a birdwatching walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino. Loaner binoculars will be available.
To register: pomonavalley audubon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.