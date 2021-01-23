Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 23) at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino. Residents must bring a form of identification.
The organization also distributes food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Families can receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifemin istry.org or 627-3663.
COVID testing at McCoy Center
Testing for COVID-19 will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Jan. 23) at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
February testing dates are Wednesdays Feb. 3 and 17.
March dates are Wednesdays, March 3, 17 and 31.
No symptoms are required to receive a test and walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call 387-3911.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill. Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
Blood drives this week
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds. A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given to donors, who will also have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Virtual bingo games Jan. 27
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free. Prizes will be awarded. One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant. Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Multiple games will be played. Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now” shown with an arrow and blue circle, then “enrichment.” Information and assistance are available at 364-2700.
