Let it Be Benefit Week
The Let it Be Foundation will host its virtual Benefit Week, starting today (Sept. 12) through Saturday, Sept. 19 to raise funds to support families of children diagnosed with serious illnesses.
A silent auction will take place online from Sept. 13 to 19, virtual fundraisers will take place daily from Sept. 12 to 18 and virtual backyard events called “Picnic for a Purpose” will take place Saturday, Sept. 19.
Information: theletitbefoun dation.webconnex.com.
Hazardous Waste Collection
Household hazardous waste will be collected 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 12) at the Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Items accepted include electronic waste, motor oil and filters, antifreeze and gasoline, auto and household batteries, pesticides and fertilizers, paint products, chemical cleaners, outdated medications, chemical cleaners, pool and hobby supplies, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, thermostats, non-empty aerosol cans and tires both on and off the rim. Not accepted are business wastes, explosives, medical wastes, yard wastes, large appliances, furniture, and asbestos. Information, 334-3472.
Backpack, food collection Sunday
Chino Neighborhood House will host a community drive to collect backpacks with school supplies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 13. Drop offs can be made at the Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St., north of the Chino City Hall.
Food and monetary donations will also be accepted.
Volunteers from the Chino Neighborhood House and the Knights of Columbus will accept the donations.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
Democrats to meet Sept. 14
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. in a Zoom meeting Monday, Sept. 14 to discuss the state propositions 14-25 on the November ballot.
Participants should register at least one day ahead of the meeting at chinovalley democrats.org/calendar or facebook.com/demclubchi novalley. Attendees should join the meeting 15 to 20 minutes in advance. Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Two blood drives this week
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in Chino Hills.
•1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but the test does not detect if the donor is currently infected with the virus. Donors must wear a face covering, have their temperatures taken and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area. Information: (800) 879-4484.
Ice cream social Sept. 24
The ice cream social scheduled last Thursday was postponed because of unhealthy air quality from the fires and has been rescheduled to 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Prizes will be given away.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program.
Ice cream will be available to the first 100 residents.
Staff will wear face coverings and gloves to ensure a safe drive-up experience. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
Information: 364-2700.
“Rocky” offered as drive-in movie
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its third movie, “Rocky,” at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Shoppes overflow parking lot at City Center Drive/Shoppes Drive.
The 1976 movie, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, is about small-time club fighter Rocky Balboa who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship.
The movie will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles or may watch from an open-air truck bed or an SUV with the back door or hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons. Residents are encouraged to order from restaurants at The Shoppes.
To register, visit chinohills.org/drive-in.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings will be required. Residents are limited to five standard-sized filling boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Bingo in the Park Sept. 26
Chino Relay for Life team’s Team Monster Misfits and Team Moose will host a Bingo in the Park fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino.
Games will start at 11:51 a.m. Cost is $10, which includes one bingo card, hot dog, chips and a drink. Extra bingo cards are $5. Raffle tickets will be sold. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Information: Lisa Brown at 702-2857, monstermis fitsR4L@gmail.com, Brenda Sohm at 615-8773 or bear2754@msn.com.
Online support group
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center offers a virtual support group for parents who are overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called the “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Spanish language meetings are Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful.
Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Photos of veterans due by Oct. 2
The City of Chino Hills is creating a video to recognize the service of local veterans that will be released on Veterans Day on social media, online, and on City TV 3/41. Residents are asked to submit photos of veterans until Friday, Oct. 2.
Visit chinohills.org/veter ans to submit the veteran’s name, branch served, and photo. A headshot or individual photo is preferred.
Because of COVID-19, it is not yet known if the Chino Hills Veterans Day “Salute to Service” event will be held Nov. 10 where the video would be shown. According to spokesperson Denise Cattern, the city continues to monitor COVID-19 conditions, and closures/cancellations have been made through Oct. 4.
“City officials expect to update the status of the next time period in the coming weeks, including the Salute to Service event Nov. 10,” she said. Information: 364-2826.
