‘Stepping Up for Girls’ today
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will present its 14th annual “Stepping Up for Girls” program today (March 7) at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Check-in of previously registered girls and those who want to register today will be at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. The event lasts until approximately 2 p.m.
Stepping Up is designed to help sixth grade girls transition from elementary school to junior high.
There will be speakers talking about bullying, Internet issues, what to wear to school, where to go for help with homework and other topics.
There will also be a fashion show with junior high age girls as models, as well as games, prizes and food.
Information: 529-1714.
Teen volunteers sought by Let It Be
The Let It Be Foundation that provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is seeking volunteers in grades 7 through 12 for its youth leadership program.
The organization is headquartered in Chino.
Applications will be accepted until March 15 at its website: theletitbefoundation.org/youth-leadership/ (click on apply today)
Free tax preparation
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Food distribution today in Chino
Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon today (March 7) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
In addition, Food for Life has regular distributions of food, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse.
An out of the area distribution will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave., Pomona.
Participants are required to submit a form of identification. Information: 627-3663.
Gardening sessions at Prado
Four free gardening sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch today (March 7) at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino.
Participants may take as many workshops as they would like.
How to grow warm-season vegetables will be offered 9 to 10:30 a.m., how to preserve the harvest will be offered 10:30 a.m. to noon including free food samples, handling invasive landscape pests with the least toxic methods will be discussed from 1 to 2 p.m., and how to switch to drought-resistant sustainable landscapes will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. and include a free landscaping book.
The classes will be taught by University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources cooperative extension.
RSVP: rjrowe@ucanr.edu.
Primary results subject of meeting
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd. in Chino Hills to discuss the results of the March 3 Primary Election and a discussion of the path ahead.
The public is invited. Club membership is available on request.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
YMCA swim lesson registration begins
Registration opens Monday, March 9 for the April swim lesson session, to be held April 6 to May 2 at the Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino (within Ayala Park).
A fee is charged.
Information: 597-7445.
Blood drive at Joey’s Bar-B-Q
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Joey’s Bar-B-Q restaurant, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Joey’s owner Ray Moors is providing all blood donors a $10 restaurant gift certificate.
Donors will also receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at the online store at LStream.org. Information: (800) 879-4484.
Cruise Night returns to Chino
The Carruchas Car Club will resume its Cruise Night car shows, beginning 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 near Titan Burgers, 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino (in the Target center, between Central and Benson avenues).
The free family event is open to the public and includes classic vehicles on display, music, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
The car cruise will be held the second Friday of the month. Future dates are April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. A break is traditionally taken November through February.
‘Broadway’ performance
Chino Community Children’s Theatre will perform a musical theatre cabaret called “On Broadway” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 13123 Seventh St.
The showcase of material from West Side Story, Oklahoma, Wicked, The Lion King, and Spongebob Squarepants is being produced as a fundraiser to expand theater space.
Tickets are $18 and can be purchased by visiting chino communitytheatre.org at the SeatYourself tab or at the box office on Seventh Street.
Information: 590-1149 or visit the Facebook page at CCCTBuzz.
‘City Hall on the Move’ March 14
The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue.
The program to meet informally with residents about city issues will be held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
City officials will offer information about programs and answer questions.
Chino Tea Party meets March 14
The Chino Tea Party, a political organization, will meet 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Guest speaker will be Loren Spivack, founder of the “Free Market Warrior.” Mr. Spivack teaches free market principles in his “Economic Literacy” seminars across the United States.
Everyone is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370, or chinoteaparty.net
Smorgasbord March 15
Chino American Legion Auxiliary will host its 74th annual all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
Proceeds will benefit Girls State, a program for high school junior girls to learn about state government.
Wags, wine and music at McCoy
Dog Park for Chino Hills will host “Dog Day Sunday” with wags, wine, and music at McCoy Equestrian Center’s outside lawn and patio, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 14280 Peyton Drive.
The main attraction will be a Rod Stewart “look-alike” and vocalist.
Wine and cheese will be provided by a local winery.
Vendors will provide information and shopping opportunities.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance by calling Jim Gallagher at 518-9318 or Rossana Mitchell at 229-0539.
Tickets may also be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “first annual wags and wine event non-profit fundraiser.”
Dog Park for Chino Hills is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization and local community-based animal advocacy group.
The organization is seeking donations to help fund pet medical issues and secure amenities for the Vila Borba Dog Park in Butterfield.
Public Safety Luncheon March 19
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Public Safety Luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event honors the men and women of the fire, police, corrections and sheriff’s departments that protect the Chino Valley community.
Tickets are $50 for Chamber members or $65 for non-members and may be purchased by calling the Chamber at 627-6177 or by visiting chinovalleychamber.com.
Organizers of the event said tickets traditionally sell out quickly.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Spring Paint Party fundraiser
A Spring Paint Party fundraiser will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire.
Tickets are $35 per person and include art instruction and supplies, appetizers and dessert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Registration: sichie.org.
Tickets and information are also available by calling Angie Valenzuela at 973-6949.
Census presentation
“Come to Your Census,” a program about the 2020 Census, presented by Didy Reul of the League of Women Voters Mt. Baldy Area, will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: 334-3258.
Spring Camp registration
The city of Chino’s annual Spring Camp for children on spring break from school will be held 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23 to 27 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Registration is now open for children in grades first through eighth.
The camp will offer recreational activities, arts and crafts and games.
This year’s camp will feature a field trip to Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday, March 25. Participants will tour the farm of the college’s Agricultural Sciences Program and surrounding facilities, including visits with farm animals.
Children must bring a snack lunch and a snack to Camp every day unless otherwise noted.
Parents and guardians can sign up their children for the entire week or just the days needed.
Weekly rates are $115 for the first child, $108 for the second child in the same family, and $101 for each additional child in the same family.
Daily rates are $27 per child for Chino residents or $37 for non-residents.
Space is limited, so early registration is suggested.
Registration: cityofchino.org/programs. Information: 334-3258.
Priceless Pets to host Tea Paw-ty
A fundraising event called “Country Sweet Tea Paw-ty” to raise money for pet rescue organization Priceless Pets in Chino Hills will be held at a private residence in Chino, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
The afternoon will include drinks, snacks, a dog fashion show and other activities.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Tickets can be purchased at pricelesspetrescue.org.
Information: Co-founder, Mandy Stover, 374-2481.
Kids art exploration at The Shoppes
Children ages 4 to 14 years old will have the opportunity to explore 10 stations offering pottery, drawing, collage and other art mediums, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 12920 City Center Drive.
Supplies will be provided for the free event that will be held in three one-hour sessions.
Advance registration is required.
It is sponsored by the Arts Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation, known as chARTS.
Registration can be made at chinohills.org/chARTS or by visiting the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.