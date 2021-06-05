Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will give away groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (June 5) at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Residents are asked to bring identification, wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Information: Food for Life Ministry, (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Healthy Family Day
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA will host Healthy Family Day with entertainment, fitness demonstrations, and booths from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (June 5) at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino or (909) 334-3258.
Freeway work Sunday, June 6
Caltrans is alerting the public that Southern California Edison will be conducting survey instrument installation work on the 71 Freeway between Grand Avenue and Pipeline Avenue between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Work will also take place on the 91 Freeway in Corona east of the 71 Freeway to the 15 Freeway and the 91 in Riverside at the 60/91/215 interchange.
For information on additional work locations, visit facebook.com/caltrans8, and scroll to Commuter Alert, June 2, 2021.
Five-day COVID-19 clinic
The City of Chino Hills will host a free five-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, in partnership with San Bernardino County. The vaccinations are the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are not required. For those who prefer to make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. For assistance in scheduling an appointment, call (909) 387-3911.
Democratic Club to meet June 14
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 via Zoom. Three presentations will be made: a speech excerpt from Robert F. Kennedy, a presentation on the Filipino culture in the region, and a presentation on Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery. The annual election of new officers will follow the presentations.
To join the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk approximately 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.
The public is invited and will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time.
Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Free reading tutoring for adults
Adults who speak basic English and are interested in learning how to read may sign up for free tutoring at the Chino Hills Branch Library.
The adult literacy program offers one-on-one confidential tutoring to help with reading skills and literacy-based goals.
Adults must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in school, read or write below a seventh-grade level, and be willing to meet at the library or engage in online tutoring two hours per week for a minimum of six months.
To enroll, stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills government center to complete an application, or call the library at
(909) 590-5380.
Lifestream blood drives
Lifestream will host several blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 7, Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, Farmer Boys, 13765 Central Ave., Chino.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
