Food drive this weekend
St. Margaret Mary School in Chino will host a food drive to support the Chino Neighborhood House during Masses today (Jan. 29) and Sunday, Jan. 30.
Food will be collected at 4 and 6 p.m. today and 7, 9, 11 a.m. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 12664 Central Ave., Chino.
“Their goal is to bring in groceries that the Chino Neighborhood House will then distribute to local residents in need,” said Kevin Cisneroz, president of the Chino Neighborhood House.
Historical Society meeting postponed
The Chino Hills Historical Society has posponed its Feb. 7 meeting due to the Omicron surge. The Historical Society is hoping to reschedule the meeting to a date in early April.
Etching event today in Chino Hills
A catalytic converter etching event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 29) for a fee of $20 at Precision Sound on the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue where Smart & Final is located.
The event is hosted by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department in response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts.
License plate numbers or a portion of the vehicle identification number will be engraved onto the catalytic converter.
The exhaust emission control devices are melted down to extract the valuable metals and thieves can receive an average of $75 to $150 per converter from metal recyclers.
They can be stolen from a vehicle in 15 minutes or less.
Information: Chino Hills Police Department, (909) 364-2000 or visit chinohills.org/vehiclesafety.
Scholarships available for girls
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22
Scholarships can be used for public or private schools, universities or trade schools.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
Information: SICV.clubex press.com.
Free vaccines available
Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccine events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 5 and up. Booster doses are available for anyone 12 and up.
Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments will be available the Thursday before each event date at my turn.ca.gov, however, walk-ins could be accepted.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drives will be held every Tuesday in February. Type-O group donations are especially needed because it is a universal donor.
Information: lstream.org.
Troop 214 seeks members
Boy Scout Troop 214 in Chino Hills is looking for members. Meetings are held at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive.
Information: George Cruz, (909) 326-0726 or email Troop214scoutmas ter@gmail.com.
Student speech contest Feb. 10
Chino Valley Lions Club will hold its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?”
The contest handbook is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-con test.
The competition is open to students in grades ninth through 12th.
To register, call contest coordinator Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
Hike the Valley
Healthy Chino will lead 1.7-mile hike through Cedarpines Park at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
Cost is $20 for Chino residents and $30 for non-residents for three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Priceless Pets prom Feb. 5
Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50. The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle, and a silent auction.
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
Garden Workshops Feb. 19
Healthy Chino will host two garden workshops on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
A Cold Weather Veggies workshop will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Children’s Winter Veggies workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino.
Chino State of the City 2022
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s State of the City 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Planes of Fame Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Cost is $45 per ticket. The networking event begins at 11 a.m.
The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m.
To register visit: chinoval leychamber.com.
Corn Feed Car Show April 23
The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Community clean out
Don Lugo High School invites the community to clean out their closets and garages for its grad night fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday until March 5 at Don Lugo’s parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The school will collect clothing, shoes, accessories, and household textiles, such as curtains and bedding.
All items must be clean and in a sellable condition.
Send news items to the Champion by email to news@championnewspapers.com.
