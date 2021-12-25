Mature drivers class Jan. 5
The next six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will begin from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
COVID vaccines available
City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of players seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Non-profits can apply for grants
The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2022-23 community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
The application and details about the program are on the city’s website at chino hills.org/CDBG.
Applications will be accepted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20, 2022. The funds will be paid to the organizations on a reimbursement basis after the services are delivered and results are documented.
Funding will be awarded by the Chino Hills City Council during a meeting in February 2022 and will become available July 1, 2022.
Examples of existing programs are services for battered women, housing mediation, food banks, and literary services.
Those who need assistance in the application process may contact the city’s community services department at (909) 364-2710.
Priceless Pets prom Feb. 5
Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50.
The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle and a silent auction. Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
