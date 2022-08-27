Paws at the Park to be held at dog park
Paws at the Park will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Aug. 27) at Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive in Butterfield Ranch. The free event, hosted by the City of Chino Hills, will include little dog races for under 25 pounds, a best trick contest, and a dog fashion show.
Contest winners will receive $25 gift cards to Kahoots Pet Store in Chino Hills.
There will be pet vendor booths, giveaways, children’s crafts, and door prizes.
Registration is required for the contests and is now open at chinohills.org/events.
Vendor applications are available online at chinohills.org/events and will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Cost is $15 for Chino Hills businesses and $20 for non-Chino Hills businesses.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Spaghetti dinner today
Boy Scout Troop 201 will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today (Aug. 27) at Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Cost is $12. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. A silent auction and drawings will take place.
Comedy show at Chino Theatre
A three-person comedy troupe called the Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino in “Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” a satire on show business, where films in Hollywood’s history are condensed into one performance.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. today (Aug. 27), and Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17; and at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and 11 at 13123 Seventh St.
The play is directed by Cameron Harris and written by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, with additional material by Dominic Conti.
Actors are Hedley Duncan of Yucaipa, Bobby Scheifer of Riverside, and Jill Wanderman of Claremont.
General admission is $18. Senior citizens and student admission is $15.
For tickets, visit chinocommunitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Constitution class Monday
The Constitution class, taught by Douglas V. Gibbs, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, in Chino Hills.
The class will cover Amendment IV (unreasonable search and seizures)
Amendment V (due process) and Amendment VI (speedy trial by impartial jury). The topics will have germane discussions, given the recent raid at Mar-a-Lago, said club member Carol Houghton.
Attendees are encouraged to come early and enjoy a no host dinner.
Information: (951) 415-4507.
Equestrians invited to a horse ride
The Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association will host an open horse ride beginning at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Aug. 27).
This is a free event open to equestrians.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive next week in Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
Book sale ends Sunday
The Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library is holding a “buy one get one book” through Sunday, Aug. 28 during regular business hours at 14020 City Center Drive in the government center complex.
Participants will get the second book of equal or lesser value at 50 percent off.
Proceeds will fund special events, materials, and programs.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Hike the Valley begins Sept. 3
The City of Chino will hold a three-part hiking program where participants are shuttled to and guided through local trails that range from 2 to 5 miles.
Cost is $22 for residents and $32 for non-residents. Cost includes all three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack following each hike.
The first hike, a 1.4-mile Oak Canyon Bluebird Trail in Anaheim, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. from the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Veterans, families may receive sign
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, Chino Hills households with veterans or active duty members may sign up to receive a free veterans sign to display in their front yard by visiting chinohills.org/veterans.
Residents may also sign up at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Deadline is Friday, Oct. 7.
Signs will be delivered the week of Nov. 1.
Chino Hills households with no veterans or active duty members may purchase a sign for $15.
Teen Opportunity meeting Sept. 8
The Chino Teen Opportunity Program (TOP), a volunteering program for teens ages 13 through 18, holds monthly meetings on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8.
TOP is for teens who would like to volunteer in various programs in the Community Services Department, such as parks and recreation and special events. Information: cityofchino.org/teens or call the program coordinator at (909) 334-3260.
Democrats to meet Sept. 12
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in-person and online.
The location will be made available to members by emailing chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
To join on Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k.
Guest speakers will discuss the state and county propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Zoom participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time. Club membership is available upon request.
Information: chinovalley democrats21@gmail.com.
Suicide prevention forum Sept. 20
A Suicide Prevention Awareness forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Chino Hills High School, hosted by the Chino Valley Unified School District. Parents and facilitators will discuss methods on how to recognize warning signs of suicide to take immediate action to keep youth safe.
Free childcare and Spanish translation services are available.
A second Suicide Prevention Awareness forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Chino High School.
Information: (909) 628-1202, ext. 1617.
Community garden workshops
A gardening workshop on “Preparing your fall garden” will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Children’s “Seasonal Gardening” workshop will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the community garden.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Scouts open houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Emergency preparedness
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual emergency preparedness workshop Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. At 6 p.m., attendees can visit information booths to gather resources and enter giveaways for prizes. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Residents will learn how to build an at-home emergency supply kit and how to sign up for emergency notifications.
The Chino Valley Fire District will present wildfire preparedness tips, demonstrate hands-only CPR, and introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders to access when responding to a call.
The Chino Hills Police Department will discuss evacuation procedures and emergency communications.
Other organizations present will be the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team (CHART), LifeStream, and American Red Cross.
At the end of the presentation, attendees will be given a free emergency whistle with a small storage compartment. Raffle prize winners will be announced at that time.
Information: (909) 364-2610 or chinohills.org/emergencypreparedness.
Rec van rolls into Chino Hills
The fall session is underway for the Chino Hills mobile recreation vehicle rolling into five neighborhoods with a free after-school program.
The self-contained vehicle provides a drop-in program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade where they can do homework with assistance, make arts and crafts, have healthy snacks, and play outdoor games.
Children can come and go, but they must sign in and out. Parental consent must be obtained to participate, and a signed emergency card must be on file. Parents should complete a child enrollment packet at the site.
Participants must fill out a new enrollment packet every August. The program is not offered on major holidays and the schedule is subject to change due to weather or other events.
Call the field conditions hotline at (909) 364-2738.
▪Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 5800 Park Drive.
▪Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive.
▪Wednesdays: Community Park, 11:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
▪Thursdays: Los Serranos Park, 11:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
▪Fridays: Alterra Park, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/mobilerec.
Chino photo contest
The City of Chino invites residents to share photos of the Chino community and culture for its first photo contest. Categories include Chino animals, Chino living, Chino fun, Chino nature and landmarks, and Chino opportunity.
Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Winners will be recognized at a city council meeting and will receive a gift basket. Information: cityofchino.org/photocontest.
Submit news items to news@championnewspapers.com.
