Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 3) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Distributions also take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Families can receive food once a week.
The ministry has scheduled its annual Thanksgiving distribution for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the area outside the Chino Senior Center at 13170 Central Ave., Chino. More than 700 families have received food during the Thanksgiving distribution.
Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Mulch giveaway today
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services trash hauler have scheduled a mulch giveaway for residents at 7:30 a.m. today (Oct. 3) at the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Boys Republic Drive.
Wood chips, mulch and compost are available. Residents must confirm their address. Bring a shovel and container or bags. Participants are limited to 60 gallons of mulch each. Information: 364-2800.
Youth Museum to host Bingo night
Chino Youth Museum will host a virtual fundraiser Bingo night at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Registration is being accepted at bit.ly/32GXoyF or at the Carolyn Owens Community Center at 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Limited spaces are available. Cost is $20. Multiple bingo cards can be purchased.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Information: 334-3258.
DSB Tribute band concert open to all
The City of Chino Hills has opened the DSB: Tribute to Journey band concert to residents of any city, not just Chino Hills.
The concert will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 from a stage set up in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives.
Cost is $25 per vehicle and gates open at 4 p.m. Ticket holders will be given a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the City of Chino Hills in collaboration with The Shoppes.
Residents can sign up by visiting chinohills.org/con certs.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Concert attendees must stay inside their vehicles or watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons. Those who want to dance must remain within their parking space.
Selected restaurants at The Shoppes are offering a pay ahead and pickup option.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino Hills to give out craft packages
The City of Chino Hills’ mobile recreation program has launched a “Rec-to-Go” program where packages filled with art, STEM, and crafts projects for children ages 6 to 12 can be taken home to enjoy. The packages will be available for pickup at selected parks throughout the city from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Each package will contain supplies for six projects, plus extra worksheets and games.
Participation is free but registration is required weekly and space is limited.
Chino Hills residents may register no more than two children per household per week. Visit chinohills.org/RecOnline using class code 204002. Participants will receive an email identifying the park location. Information: 364-2700.
‘Get Out the Vote’ discussion Monday
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in a Zoom online gathering to discuss “Get out the Vote” for the November election.
The club recommends participants register one day in advance by visiting chinoval leydemocrats.org/calendar or its Facebook page at facebook.com/demclubchi novalley.
Participants are asked to join the meeting 15 to 20 minutes before start time.
Attendees will be placed on mute until the designated time for questions and answers. Club membership is available on request.
Information: President Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Blood drives in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host LifeStream blood drives 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 6 and 13 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
LifeStream will test for antibodies to SARS and COVID-19 which shows whether the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past.
Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Minors ages 15 and 16 must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org. Appointments are accepted by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/Covid -19.
Women’s prison meeting Oct. 13
The California Institution for Women’s citizen advisory committee will meet online at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The meetings usually take place at Chaffey College in Chino but the school is not allowing in-person meetings during COVID.
Officials from the women’s prison will update the citizen advisory committee on matters and current events related to the prison.
To join the meeting, call 1-866-528-2256 and enter access code 7734230.
Farmers Market Wednesdays
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Vendors sell hot food including tamales, tacos, and pupusas, fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, cold-pressed juice, roasted nuts, salsa, dog treats, pastries, jerky, and more.
Information: HeritageFarm ersMarket.org or email heri tagefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Online support group
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center offers a virtual support group for parents who are overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called the “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Spanish language meetings are Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful. Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 5601.
‘Live Your Dream’
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Educational and Training awards for women offering three levels of cash awards: SICV club level, region level and national level.
Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 15.
A Live Your Dream finalist has potential to receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation or find reliable child care. Women are eligible to apply if they are the main source of income for the family and are attending an undergraduate program or vocational skills program.
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com or contact Nancy.Saku rai@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.