Dudes Got Blues today
The band Dudes Got Blues will perform at The Shoppes at Chino Hills from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Dec. 4).
The band plays classic rock, popular blues, country, and funk. Band members are Allen Kelinsky on guitar, Don Cartwright on drums, Art Trejo, vocals, Scott Moulton on bass and Dave Landshaw on keyboard.
Bingo in the Barn
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m. Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of players seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host the following blood drives this month.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. The city continues to offer the free testing in partnership with San Bernardino County.
Face coverings are required.
A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old.
Walk-ins are accepted.
COVID vaccines available
City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 14 and 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
