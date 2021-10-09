Wine walksold out
Tickets for the Chino Hills Community Foundation wine walk to be held today (Oct. 9) from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills have been sold out with an expected attendance of 1,300.
Music in Motion today
The Music in Motion tournament will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. today (Oct. 9) at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will feature high school bands and color guards in competition, including Ayala, Don Lugo, and Chino Hills.
General admission tickets are $15, and $10 for military and children 5 to 12.
Visit westernbands.org for tickets and information.
Free cleanup event in Chino
City of Chino will host a residential community cleanup day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 9) at the Waste Management facility, 13793 Redwood St., for disposal of unwanted tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, brick, dirt and scrap metal.
Chino residents can dispose of toxic household chemicals, including motor oil and batteries, at 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Mature drivers class starting
A mature drivers education class to prepare seniors for the DMV’s written test will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, and continue for six weeks.
The California Driver Handbook, Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, videos on traffic laws, and safe driving will be discussed. Registration is not required.
The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend all six weeks.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Chino Valley Democrats to meet
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on Zoom. Participants should join 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts by visiting tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
The results of the Stop the Recall of Governor Gavin Newsom movement will be shared, and the oil spill on coastal beaches will be discussed.
Kristin Washington, chairperson of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party and Maha Rivzi, Regional 13 director of the California Democratic Party, will speak on upcoming party activities.
Information: (909) 518-9318 or email chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Sharps collection today
Chino Valley Fire District will host a sharps collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 9) at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. New sharps containers can be picked up.
Information: (909) 902-5260.
Horse show at McCoy’s
The community is invited to attend the High Desert Pinto Horse Association show free of charge at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.
It is not a city-sponsored horse show. Competitions will include halter, English, western and ranch. Food will be catered by Cjontes.
‘Battle of Chino’ presentation
The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul R. Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation about the Battle of Chino that took place in 1846 where the Boys Republic stands today.
Information: chhistory@aol.com.
Vaccine at McCoy’s Oct. 12
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
