Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will host a food distribution from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (March 5) at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave. (north of Philadelphia Street) in Chino.
Anyone receiving food must wear a face covering and show identification. Participants are being asked to social distance.
Food for Life Ministry distributes food from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Community clean out
Don Lugo High School invites the community to clean out their closets and garages for its grad night fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. today (March 5) at Don Lugo’s parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The school will collect clothing, shoes, accessories, and household textiles, such as curtains and bedding.
All items must be clean and in a sellable condition.
Arbor Day event
The City of Chino, partnering with AMPlify the Urban Forest, will host a volunteer tree planting event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Volunteers should bring shovels and gloves. Information: (909) 630-6908.
Senior Legends signups
Registration for the annual Chino Senior Legends competition is underway until Friday, March 11. Seniors 50 and up can participate in the nine-sport game and competition scheduled between Friday, April 1 to Friday, April 29. An awards ceremony will take place Thursday, April 28.
Cost is $12 for Chino residents, $22 for non-residents.
Information: Chino Senior Center, (909) 334-3271.
Free vaccines on Tuesdays
The City of Chino Hills and San Bernardino County will host free Pfizer vaccine events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays in March at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for people ages 5 and older and Pfizer booster doses are available for anyone 12 and older who have already received the first two doses at least five months prior.
Walk-ins are accepted.
Information: (909) 387-3911.
Senior Sock Hop Dance
A free Sock Hop Dance will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., for seniors ages 50 and up. Light refreshments will be served. Information: (909) 591-9836.
COVID testing March 9 and 30
Free COVID-19 testing will take place for San Bernardino County residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 and 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required and children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not receive a bill.
Information: sbcovid19.com/testing or chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Pop-up Chino Hills city hall at Lowe’s
The City of Chino Hills will hold a “pop-up city hall” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Lowe’s in the Crossroads Marketplace, 13251 Peyton Drive near Costco. City staff, officials, the police department and fire district will be on-hand to answer questions.
Residents can meet new Fire Chief Dave Williams, a Chino Hills resident, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Information will be given on emergency preparedness including back-up generator tips, Neighborhood Watch programs, wildland fire safety, and the new vegetation management ordinance.
Giveaways while supplies last include an emergency preparedness tote bag and other items.
Information: (909) 364-2610.
Special education workshops
The Family Engagement Center, in collaboration with the Special Education Department at Chino Valley Unified School District, will hold two free workshops on special education with morning and evening sessions.
The workshops will help support parents of students in special education and how the IEP (Individualized Education Plan) works.
On Tuesday, March 8, the topic will be “What is Special Education?” The sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 15, the topic will be “Components of an IEP.” The sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The workshops will be held at the Family Engagement Center located on the Adult School campus, room 25, 12970 Third St. with parking off Monte Vista Avenue.
To register, call (909) 628-5501, ext. 5601 for English, and ext. 5602 for Spanish.
Parents are encouraged to register by March 4 for the March 8 workshop, and by March 11 for the March 15 workshop.
Hike the Valley today
Healthy Chino will lead a 2.2-mile hike through Chino Hills at 7 a.m. today (March 5). Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
Cost is $20 for Chino residents and $30 for non-residents for three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino.
Face coverings are required.
Blood drives at the Chino Hills Government Center will take place at the same time every Tuesday through August. Information: lstream.org.
Ball and Brunch
The Preserve Community Center is hosting a brunch event for Customer Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at 15800 Main Street, Chino. The event will feature youth basketball shooting contests, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths, and prizes.
Information: (909) 334-3261.
