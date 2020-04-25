Deadline extended for scholarships
The Chino Cultural Foundation has extended its deadline to accept applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship to April 30.
The original deadline was March 31.
Scholarship recipients will be notified May 31.
Applicants for the Youth Arts Scholarships should be students in the ninth grade through college. They must live within the Chino Valley Unified School District’s boundaries and be active participants in the arts, including visual arts, music, theatre or dance.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship must be either a graduating high school senior who plans to enroll in college in the fall or a current college student who plans to major in or is currently majoring in either music or music education.
The late Mrs. McCombs was a teacher in the school district and a member of the Chino Community Chorus.
Applications and information: www.chinoculturalfoun dation.com.
Blood drive May 2 at Catholic church
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
The drive is hosted by the American Cancer Society.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
Steve McQueen car show rescheduled
The Friends of the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to have been held June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills, has been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A pre-show dinner will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; and the show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, both at Boys Republic, a residential center and school for troubled youth at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
The fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona with several stops along the way, in preparation of the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, has been cancelled this year.
It was to have begun on Friday, April 24.
The rally is tentatively scheduled for April 23 to 25 in 2021.
Tickets purchased for this year’s rally will be honored in 2021.
Plans are being made to use the same route and stops for next year with guests staying at the Pala Resort and Casino in north San Diego County. Additional complimentary tickets received for the car show and movie with rally registration will be honored at the Labor Day event this year.
Updates are available at www.stevemcqueencar show.com.
Information: Boys Republic. 628-1217.
Pioneer Picnic rescheduled
Chino Valley Historical Society’s annual Pioneer Picnic, scheduled for May 17, has been tentatively rescheduled to the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 10 due to concerns for the health of participants and organizers during the recent coronavirus pandemic, according to Historical Society member Lynda Flathers.
A time for the rescheduled event was not announced. It is traditionally held at the Chino Community Building on B Street between 10th and 11th streets.
The annual event draws approximately 150 guests for a potluck luncheon, conversation and a historical presentation from Facebook host Kerry Cisneroz.
Mr. Cisneroz’ Facebook page, “Chino Memories Yesterday and Today,” features photos and history of Chino’s past. The rescheduled picnic will coincide with the Historical Society’s second annual Harvest Festival, an open house at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, offering hands-on activities for children and adults.
The Historical Society is currently seeking sponsorships for the combined events. Information: 334-3278.
Earth Day dates in 2021 announced
Although Inland Empire Utilities Agency and the city of Chino had to cancel their Earth Day event this month because of social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak, they have already announced the dates for next year’s celebration.
The Earth Day 2021 event will be April 21-22 at the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park, corner of El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue. A day for students will be offered on Wednesday, April 21 and the community day is Thursday, April 22.
The event, which draws approximately 4,000 people each year over the two-day period, offers lessons about water conservation and environmental stewardship through activities and demonstrations. Visitors can also explore the wetlands, which features native plants, ponds of reclaimed water, waterfowl and other wildlife, and information areas about water conservation.
