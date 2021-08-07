Blood drive Aug. 13
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in Chino from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., at 10th Street. Appointments are available on the American Red Cross app or redcrossblood.org.
Information: redcross blood.org.
Art contest at both libraries
An art contest focusing on the native flora and fauna of the area will be held at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries.
Residents may pick up an art contest template and registration form beginning today (Aug. 7) at their local branch. Email a photo of the art and the signed registration form to contests@lib.sbcounty.gov by Sunday, Aug. 14.
Participants may decorate the template with art supplies ranging from paints to crayons. The Chino branch is at 13180 Central Ave. and the Chino Hills branch is at 14020 City Center Drive.
‘Anti recall’ at Democrat meeting
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 to discuss the club’s efforts to stop the recall of Gov. Newsom and hear a guest speaker from State Sen. Josh Newman’s office speak on the state’s response to the Covid Delta variant and other legislative matters.
Participants are asked to join the meeting 10 minutes before it begins by entering tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time. Club membership is available on request.
Information: (909) 518-9318 or email chinovalley democrats@gmail.com
Used book sale Aug. 16 to 21
The Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library will hold a used book sale from Monday, Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 21 during regular business hours at 14020 City Center Drive.
A buy-one get one-free book offer will be in place all that week.
Proceeds will fund special events, materials, and programs.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
