Blood drives scheduled
Lifesteam will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
Donors will receive a $10 Stater Bros. gift card. Blood donations will test for COVID-19 antibodies but will not test if the donor has the virus.
Donation times and locations are:
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, City of Chino Hills government center parking lot near the police station, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
New grants available
Businesses in Chino Hills that employ 35 or fewer employees may apply for CARES Act grant funds through the City of Chino Hills from Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 14.
Grants will be awarded between $5,000 and $10,000.
Businesses must retain or create at least one permanent full-time position for a low-income employee and demonstrate an economic loss due to the pandemic.
Grant funds can be used for working capital such as rent, payroll, utilities, or inventory. Funds may not be used for building improvements, refinancing debt or the payment of delinquent taxes.
The application and details may be found at chinohills.org/businessgrant.
For assistance, call 364-2717 or email communityser vices@chinohills.org with the subject line “Business Grant Program.”
Photo contest deadline extended
Chino Hills residents have another month to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. The deadline has been extended to Thursday, Dec. 31, from Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets. The outdoors photo category can include photographs of the Blue Ridge Fire.
Hometown pride includes landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, community, and family life.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, parks, hiking, biking, and the Blue Ridge Fire.
Pets include pictures of pets at a location in Chino Hills or at the dog park.
The grand prize winner will receive $250.
First place winners will receive $100, second place $75, and third place $50.
The winning photographers will be recognized at a city council meeting and honored at a photographers’ reception at the Community Center.
The contest is for Chino Hills residents only. One photo per category is allowed per photographer.
Information: 364-2826 or photocontest@chinohills.org.
COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID-19 testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 2 and 16, and Jan. 6 and 20, 2021 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
San Bernardino County has designated McCoy as a “Medical Point of Dispensing” (MPOD) site where the community can receive medication or vaccinations during a public health emergency.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test. Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still get tested.
Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive testing.
Everyone is encouraged to get tested.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” or call 387-3911.
