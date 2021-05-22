Vaccinations at BAPS today
The Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple will host its second vaccination event today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May 22) in partnership with Walmart. Anyone 12 and over is eligible. The temple is located at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road. To register, visit lamandir.site/bapscharities. Walk-ons are welcome.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
Mature driver’s class on Zoom
A six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library is underway on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
Although the session began May 19, residents may still participate. The class will provide mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook. Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws will also be shown.
Letters of completion will be issued. Interested patrons may stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive to pick up materials.
To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 2.
Fourth of July wreath instruction
An in-person class with supplies provided to make a Fourth of July wreath will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The class is offered by the City of Chino Hills active adults program for residents 50 plus. Cost is $13 per person. Safety protocols will be followed. The wreaths may also be made at home for those who do not wish to attend the class.
Participants should bring a glue gun to put together the wreath which is primarily made out of cardstock with a cardboard cutout for support and a star in the center.
Registration will conclude Friday, June 11. Registration may be made in person at the Chino Hills Community Center or by visiting chinohills.org/active adults. Information: 364-2600.
