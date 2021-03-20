Vaccine clinic today
Residents 65 and over, educators, church staff, caregivers living with people age 65 and over, and food and agriculture workers can attend a Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (March 20) at Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave. Chino.
Appointments are required and a limited number of appointments are available.
Appointments can be made at calvax.org/reg/3292026601.
Food distribution today, April 3
Food for Life Ministry in Chino will distribute groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (March 20) at Accelerate Church, 373 Park Ave., Pomona and Saturday, April 3 at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Face coverings are required, and social distancing rules will be enforced.
Distributions are also held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Food for Life Ministry warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Families can receive food once a week and must bring identification.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Chino Cultural Palooza today
The Chino Cultural Palooza will include performances, food and activities from around the world from 4 to 8 p.m. today (March 20) at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
The afternoon event will be a drive-in experience.
Register at cityofchino.org/palooza.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host four blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, March 28, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills 55+ Club to Meet
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26 via Zoom.
An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and password.
The theme for March is “Celebrating National Craft Month.” Participants are asked to share a favorite craft or hobby.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smart phone.
For those who need assistance on how to use Zoom or how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
More COVID testing at McCoy
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays March 31, April 7 and 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
Virtual bingo games March 31
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded based on the number of winners per game.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed.
Multiple games will be played.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now” in the large blue circle icon, then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children on seven Fridays in April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
Dates are 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 2, 16 and 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said. Information: chi noyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
Easter Egg-Citement in April
The City of Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.
Households may sign up for a 30-minute family session that includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, craft stations, and a take-home Easter basket filled with goodies and an egg decorating contest kit.
Participants may bring their own baskets or bags for the egg hunts.
Cost is $20 per family, limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chino hills.org/Easter.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/com munity-drive-through-events.
Click on the Chino link under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
Soroptimist scholarships
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 30.
The scholarships can be used by full-time college students at a public or private school, university or trade school.
Scholarship recipients must be in attendance in the Fall 2021 and show proof of enrollment.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation (one from the school and one personal) and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com, call (909) 716-3225 or email sichinovalley@soroptimist.net.
Corn Feed Car Show April 24
Registration is underway for the 19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
The event will feature a maximum of 500 cars on the lawn in front of City Hall and Central Avenue.
Registration is available online at chinokiwanis.com or by visiting the website, print out the registration form and mailing it to Chino Kiwanis, P.O. Box 492, Chino, California 91708. Cost is $40.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, April 14. Registrants will receive a T-shirt.
On-site registration will not be accepted.
Proceeds will benefit several charities.
The public can attend the show for free.
The show is open to all cars 1975 or older, all motorcycles and all working show trucks.
Cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
The car show will take place rain or shine.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.