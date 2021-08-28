Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 14000 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. Donors will receive a Count on Me beach towel, and a free mini-physical that will include readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature.
Face coverings are required. Donors must be at least 15 years old, free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Everyone under age 17 must have parental consent.
Information: lstream.org.
Vaccines available Tuesdays
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through November, starting Aug. 31 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which was given full FDA approval for anyone 16 and up, will be available for people ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and older.
All San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine free of charge.
No insurance is necessary.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee.
Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Free mature driver’s class
Residents can still join a six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that began Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Pre-registration is not required.
The class will help seniors prepare for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests, test-taking strategies and videos on traffic laws will be shown.
Letters of completion will be issued.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
COVID testing available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The City of Chino Hills will offer free COVID tests to residents in partnership with San Bernardino County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, across the street from Ayala High School.
Face coverings are required.
A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old.
For additional information and updates, visit chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Cash grants offered
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. is offering a cash grant to women seeking financial assistance for educational or training expenses.
Applications for the Live Your Dream program will be accepted until Nov. 15.
Information: https://SICV.Clubexpress.com, LiveYour Dream.org or email Nancy Sakurai@outlook.com.
‘First Four’ reunion Oct. 16
Don Lugo High will host a reunion event for the school’s “First Four” graduating classes of 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983 from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $40 if paid by Sept. 1, $50 if paid between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, and $60 after Oct. 1.
Tickets can only be purchased online by Friday, Oct. 9.
No tickets will be sold at the door, organizers said.
Information: visit donlugo reunion.com, email donlug oreunion@gmail.com or visit Don Lugo’s First Four Classes group on Facebook.
