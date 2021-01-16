March dates added for COVID testing
Three dates in March have been established for COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
They are Wednesdays, March 3, 17 and 31.
The next test will be held Saturday, Jan. 23.
February testing dates are Wednesdays Feb. 3 and 17.
No symptoms are required to receive a test and walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call 387-3911.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
Mayor to speak at 55+ Club
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz will be the guest speaker at the Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 on a Zoom conference call.
An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
All interested 55+ residents are invited to join from a computer, tablet or smart phone.
For assistance on how to use Zoom or join the meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Food giveaway Jan. 23
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Residents must bring a form of identification.
The organization also distributes food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Families can receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifem inistry.org or 627-3663.
YMCA to host exercise groups
Chino Valley YMCA will host outdoor group exercises Mondays through Saturdays, starting next week.
Classes Monday through Thursdays start as early as 7:30 a.m. with the last class at 6 p.m.
Friday classes are held at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. and Saturday classes are scheduled for 9 and 10 a.m.
The schedule is available for viewing at weymca.org.
Blood drives this week
A Lifestream blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will honor longtime Chino High School football volunteer and equipment manager Alex Arellano, who died in August after a battle with cancer.
The 77-year-old Arellano began volunteering at Chino High football games in 1978, and became the team’s equipment manager in 1987, a job he held throughout the 2019 season.
The blood drive will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Other blood drives scheduled in the Chino Valley this week are:
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino.
•8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds.
A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given to donors, who will also have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Virtual bingo games Jan. 27
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed. Multiple games will be played.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation.
Click on “registration,” then “register now” shown with an arrow and blue circle, then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
Chino Cares Challenge Feb. 20
City of Chino will host a Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of providing dozens of packages to the city’s most vulnerable population, including seniors and individuals who are homeless.
Care packages will include items such as canned goods, water and hygiene products.
Residents can participate by choosing one, two or all three options to donate.
Option one items can consists of one box of instant oatmeal or cereal, a gallon of water, a gallon of juice, two cans of fruit, two cans of vegetables, one box of granola bars, two cans of tuna or chicken, two cans of soup, one box of dry spaghetti or pasta, one jar of pasta sauce, box of rice or macaroni and cheese, and one can of dry or canned beans.
Option two items are granola bars, fruit cups, applesauce, ready-to-go tuna cracker kits, individual sized potato chips, bottled water, single-serve juice bottles, fruit snacks, trail mix, beef jerky, crackers, disposable spoons, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, soap and shampoo, conditioner, tampons, toilet paper, napkins, adult diapers, adult pads, hand soap and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks.
Option three would consist of a cash donation used to offset the cost of additional meals.
People wishing to donate will enter the donation line at Central Avenue and D Street.
Turn on D Street, go north on Seventh Street and make an eastbound turn onto C Street.
Head into the parking lot to the Chino Cares Challenge donation site at the Chino Senior Center.
Donations should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat so they can be picked up safely according to social distancing guidelines.
Online donations can be made at cityofchino.org/ccc.
