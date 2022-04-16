Second booster at vaccine events
The second booster dose for certain immuno-compromised individuals and people over 50 who received their first booster at least four months ago are available at the San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccine events that continue to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, April 19 and 26 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The second booster is only approved for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Adults who received their primary and first booster dose of Johnson & Johnson at least four months ago may receive their second booster using either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Information on boosters: covid19.com/boosters.
Bark Bazaar April 22
Paws 4 Success and Pet Wants Chino Hills are hosting Bark Bazaar from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22 to educate pet owners about how to keep their dogs safe during the heat and to provide information about proper nutrition.
The free event will include dog and family-friendly activities, food and vendor booths.
If dogs are brought to the event, they should remain on a leash.
For vendor or event information, contact Nicole Harrison at (552) 477-5132 or nharrison@paws4success.org.
Virtual Earth week
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency will host a virtual platform including educational lessons, tours, animal encounters, and giveaways for students and families from Sunday, April 17 to Saturday, April 23.
The activities can be accessed at ieua.org/events/2022-virtual-earth-week/. Information: Yvonne Lam at ylam@ieua.org.
Soroptimist scholarships
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley is accepting applications for graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships which can be used to attend a public or private school, university, or trade school. Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 22. Applicants must submit an application, two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average. To apply: sicv.clubexpress.com.
Earth Day at State Park
The Chino Hills State Park will celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
The event will include arts and crafts and games.
Corn Feed Run car show April 23
The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Sheriff’s Forum April 23
A tri-county sheriff’s forum featuring San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Blanco and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Chino Airport Hangar 4 in Chino.
The sheriffs will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. on current events affecting residents, business owners and visitors in their county. Registration will be accepted at Eventbrite.com and search for Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum.
Mature driver’s ed class at library
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, April 27 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required.
Information: Chino Hills Branch Library, (909) 590-5380.
Arts scholarships available
Students living in Chino Valley Unified school boundaries can apply for the Youth Arts Scholarship and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship from the Chino Cultural Foundation.
The Youth Arts Scholarships range between $100 and $500 and are available to students in ninth grade through college and involved in an arts program.
The McCombs scholarship is $1,000 for students who are either graduating from high school this spring or already attending college currently majoring in music or music education.
Deadline is Saturday, April 30.
Information: chinocultur alfoundation.org or email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Free vision screening
Free vision screenings and eyeglasses will be provided by the Lions Clubs of Chino Valley and Pomona from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Children and adults of all income levels are welcome.
The Lions will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids during the event.
Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 and leave a message, or email mpreston7@verizon.net.
Chino mulch giveaway
The City of Chino will give away compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Residents are limited to 1 cubic yard of material. Bring a shovel and durable container. Proof of residency is required. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome. Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Scholarships available
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
Information: SICV.clubex press.com.
First Friday at Youth Museum
The Chino Youth Museum will host a First Friday event from 3 to 5 p.m. May 6. The event is free and includes a lab experiment, playtime, and a snack for each child.
Information: (909) 334-3270.
Hike the Valley
Hike the Valley, a City of Chino hiking program, will start another three-hike segment at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7 to hike through Castlewood Trail in Fullerton. The program costs $32 per person, and Chino residents get a $10 discount. The cost includes all three hikes, snacks, and shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Tennis shoe drive extended to May
The Chino Valley Lions Club has extended its tennis shoe drive fundraiser until the end of May.
The club is accepting new or gently used tennis shoes and athletic shoes with no rips or tears.
Shoes should be paired by tying laces or using a rubber band.
To arrange a drop-off, call LaTanya Sharp at (909) 638-2906 or email her at sharplatanya@gmail.com.
The Lions Club is partnering with The Fundraising Company, which will sort and clean the shoes and send them to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations to create businesses and jobs.
The club meets from 6:15 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at the Chino Community Building for a dinner meeting. New members are welcome.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle Course, and activities and crafts for kids. Information: (909) 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.