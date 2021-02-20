Neighborhood Watch meetings
The Chino Hills Police Department will hold two virtual Neighborhood Watch meetings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, March 3. The purpose of the meetings is to encourage existing groups to host their own meetings virtually and continue their vigilance in observing and reporting crime in their neighborhoods, said Sgt. Laura Addy.
An email was sent to all current members. Those who respond will receive a meeting link specific to the night they choose to attend.
Residents who would like to attend any of the meetings should contact Crime Prevention Specialist Dulce Stone at dstone@sbcsd.org or at (909) 364-2038.
Three COVID testing dates
There will be three COVID testing dates in March at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills: Friday, March 5 and Wednesdays, March 17 and 31.
Testing hours for all three days will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call 387-3911.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill. Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
55+ Club to meet on Zoom Feb. 26
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 using Zoom video conferencing.
An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
All members in attendance will be voting on two new board member positions, treasurer and president.
For those who need assistance on how to use Zoom or how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Virtual bingo games for 50-plus
The City of Chino Community Services Department will host “virtual bingo” for seniors 50-plus at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Participants must have access to Zoom and an email address. Bingo cards will be emailed to each participant.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
Multiple games will be played. Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at bit.ly/chinose niorcenter.
Information and assistance is available at 334-3271.
Flower planting day March 12
The City of Chino Hills will celebrate “National Plant a Flower Day” on Friday, March 12 by distributing up to two free flower kits per household with all the essentials needed to plant a flower. Supplies are limited and available to Chino Hills residents only.
Flower kits pickup day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chino Hills City Hall on Friday, March 12.
Registration is required by visiting chinohills.org/1771/National-Plant-a-Flower-Day and click on the “register online” link.
Information or assistance: call the recreation office at (909) 364-2700.
Easter Egg-Citement in April
The City of Chino Hills will hold a “reimagined” version of its 28th annual
Easter Egg-Citement event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 in 30-minute sessions.
Households may sign up for a 30-minute family session that includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, craft stations, and a take-home Easter basket filled with goodies and an egg decorating contest kit.
Several families will be served during the 30-minute time slots and participate in individual family pods at various locations on the property.
Participants may bring their own baskets or bags for the egg hunts. Cost is $20 per family, limited to Chino Hills residents. To register, visit chinohills.org/Easter.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: (909) 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
Lions will pick up donated food
The Chino Valley Lions Club is taking part in a statewide project to collect non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of the Chino Neighborhood House and Inland Valley Hope Partners.
The Lions of California have set a goal of 150,000 pounds of food.
During February, the club is asking for donations of canned goods such as fruits, vegetables, soup, and tuna; pasta, rice, beans, cereal, cooking oil, peanut butter and jelly, among other food items.
Lions volunteers will pick up groceries from the doorsteps of residents. To arrange a grocery pickup, call Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 in Chino or Mike Preston at (909) 573-3600 in Chino Hills.
