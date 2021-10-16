Halloween at 55+ Club meeting
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. A Halloween costume contest will be held. Members who celebrate October birthdays will receive a gift.
Guest speaker will be K.C. Ollila, operations and programs manager for the Bob Hope USO, Inland Empire.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Luna Grill, 3660-A Grand Ave., between Chick-fil-A and Chili’s Restaurant.
The City of Chino Hills requires masks for those who have not had the vaccine and no masks for those who have been vaccinated.
Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Zoom workshop for dads
A workshop called “Dads Who Nurture” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 21, sponsored by Project CHELA, a nonprofit group that promotes family bonding, founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
CHELA stands for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
Presenters will share methods in which fathers can connect and bond with infants, children, teens, and spouses. Step-by-step techniques will be explained to empower dads. The workshop will address how the pandemic caused stress, loss, and dilemmas for many families.
For information about the workshop and how to sign up, contact Project CHELA at (909) 573-6319 or email projectchela02@hotmail.com.
Women’s personal safety
The final Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive. The workshop is free and open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Information and registration: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops.
Bunco Bash Nov. 5
Kiwanis Club of Chino will host its Bunco Bash event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Proceeds will benefit The Thirst Project, a non-profit organization to end the global water crisis by building fresh-water wells in developing communities.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., rules will be read at 6:15 p.m., with games to follow.
Information: Pat McArdle, (909) 921-4679 or email goneat55@roadrunner.com.
Mature drivers class starting
A mature drivers education class to prepare seniors for the DMV’s written test is taking place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, and continue for six weeks.
The California Driver Handbook, Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, videos on traffic laws, and safe driving will be discussed. Registration is not required.
The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend all six weeks.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Vaccine at McCoy’s Oct. 19
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
COVID testing in Chino
Residents can obtain free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13453 Ramona Ave., next to Buena Vista High School, 13509 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Appointments can be made by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting, creating an account and answering a series of questions.
No insurance is necessary.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, Southlands Church, 5559 Park Place, Chino.
•noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can participate in a senior bowling league at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. There is no fee.
Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Cash grants available
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. is offering a cash grant to women seeking financial assistance for educational or training expenses. Applications for the Live Your Dream program will be accepted until Nov. 15.
Information: https://SICV.Clubexpress.com, LiveY
ourDream.org or email NancySakurai@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.