Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive a $15 e-gift card.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies but does not detect if the donor currently carries the virus.
Face coverings are required. Donors will have their temperatures taken and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review.
Donors must be at least 15 years old and anyone under age 17 must have parental consent.
The donors must be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Information: lstream.org.
COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID-19 testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 6 and 20, 2021 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still get tested.
Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive testing. Everyone is encouraged to get tested.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” or call 387-3911.
COVID testing in Chino daily
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/com munity-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
