Chino to transform driving range
The City of Chino is seeking community input on how to transform the former driving range at Ayala Park, near the batting cages to best serve residents.
The Community Services Commission will discuss the driving range and receive public input at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Residents are invited to share their ideas by filling out a brief survey at bit.ly/APDrivingRange.
‘Shakespeare past’ at 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, with coffee and registration at 9:30 a.m.
The program will center around the history of Shakespeare and how phrases from his works are used in everyday life.
March birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch at Chili’s Restaurant, 3670 Grand Ave., in Chino Hills following the meeting.
The city recommends all persons continue to wear masks indoors while in public settings and businesses.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
Mulch giveaway at Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services will give away compost, mulch, and wood chips at 7:30 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, April 2.
The event will be held at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said several free compost events are held each year in appreciation of the community’s ongoing efforts to recycle its yard waste and divert so much green waste from the landfill.
Wood chips and mulch can be placed around trees and planting beds to retain moisture and compost creates healthier soil by adding nutrients and
improving soil structure.
Proof of residency should be shown.
Residents should bring a shovel and container, but no bags.
Information: (909) 364-2800 or visit chinohills.org/freemulch.
Easter Egg-Scramble in the dark is full
There are no more spots left for the adult Easter Egg-Scramble where adults use flashlights in the dark to find eggs at Chino Hills Community Park for more than $3,000 worth of prizes. City officials said 300 participants signed up.
Craft vendors sought for Easter
The City of Chino Hills is looking for vendors selling homemade or boutique craft items for the craft fair that will be held during the Easter Egg-Citement event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Chino Hills Community Park.
The application deadline has been extended until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Cost is $30 for residents and $35 for non-residents for a 10’ x 10’ vendor space.
Crafters must provide their own canopy, tables, and chairs.
Applications are available by visiting chinohills.org/events and scroll to Easter Egg-Citement, or call (909) 364-2700.
