Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry in Chino will distribute groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (March 6) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Face coverings are required, and social distancing rules will be enforced.
The non-profit group have scheduled food distributions from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 20 at Accelerate Church, 373 Park Ave., Pomona and Saturday, April 3 at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“We’re truly excited to get back out into our local community—that’s how Food for Life Ministry began,” said co-founder Cindy vandeSteeg.
Families can receive food once a week and must bring identification.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Democrats to meet on Zoom
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8 via Zoom. To attend, register in advance at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc.
Residents are asked to join 30 minutes before the meeting starts. State Senator Josh Newman’s office will discuss the state support of COVID-19. A discussion on the school district’s plan for students to return to the classroom will also be held.
Information: chinovalleydems@gmail.com or call (909) 591-1864.
COVID testing this weekend
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at a mobile bus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (March 6) and Sunday, March 7 at the southeast parking lot at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123 to schedule an appointment.
Blood drives scheduled
American Red Cross and Lifestream will each host two blood drives in Chino next week.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave. Chino.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required when checking in.
Donors must be 17 years, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health.
High school students under age 18 have to meet height and weight requirements to donate.
Information: redcross blood.org or (800) 733-2767.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Lions speech contest cancelled
The Chino Valley Lions Club student speaker contest, scheduled for March 11, has been called off.
The club found the limits posed by COVID presented too many obstacles to overcome, according to club secretary Carole McCleary.
The subject this year was: “Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons.”
Two COVID test dates at McCoy
There will be two COVID testing dates in March at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills: Wednesdays, March 17 and 31. Testing hours for all three days will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911. Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
Design-a-sign contest
Students have two weeks to create posters for the 20th annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “Every Drop Counts.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills.
Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Due to COVID-19, participants must upload a photo of their entry through an online application at chino hills.org/DesignASign.
Prizes will be awarded.
Teachers with 100 percent participation in their classrooms will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Compost and mulch giveaway
A free compost and mulch giveaway for Chino residents will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20 at the City of Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaffer Ave.
Identification and a utility bill are required.
Bring a shovel and durable containers to load and transport materials.
Limit is a half yard for each material, depending on availability.
Products are produced from residential grass clippings and tree shrub trimmings and contain no chemicals.
Information: (909) 334-3265.
Chino Cultural Palooza
The Chino Cultural Palooza will include performances, food and activities from around the world from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
The afternoon event will be a drive-in experience this year.
Register at cityofchino.org/palooza.
Easter Egg-Citement in April
There are still spots available for the City of Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.
Households may sign up for a 30-minute family session that includes an egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, craft stations, and a take-home Easter basket filled with goodies and an egg decorating contest kit.
Several families will be served in individual pods at various locations on the property.
Participants may bring their own baskets or bags for the egg hunts.
Cost is $20 per family, limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chino hills.org/Easter.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcov id19.com/community-drive-through-events.
Click on the Chino link under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
