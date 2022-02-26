Special education workshops
The Family Engagement Center, in collaboration with the Special Education Department at Chino Valley Unified School District, will hold two free workshops on special education with morning and evening sessions.
The workshops will help support parents of students in special education and how the IEP (Individualized Education Plan) works.
On Tuesday, March 8, the topic will be “What is Special Education?” The sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and also from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 15, the topic will be “Components of an IEP.” The sessions will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and also from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The workshops will be held at the Family Engagement Center located on the Adult School campus, room 25, 12970 Third St. with parking off Monte Vista Avenue.
To register, call (909) 628-5501, ext. 5601 for English, and ext. 5602 for Spanish.
Parents are encouraged to register by March 4 for the March 8 workshop, and by March 11 for the March 15 workshop.
Libraries to host characters event
The branch libraries in Chino and Chino Hills invite children to participate in a week of crafts and scavenger hunts to earn three digital program activity badges on the library’s Beanstack app for a chance to win a themed prize basket.
Grab and go craft kits on characters can be picked up beginning today (Feb. 26) during regular library hours. A craft instructional video will be posted on Facebook Tuesday, March 1.
Super Silhouette Art Kits can also be picked up with an instructional video to be posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 2.
The classic character scavenger hunt will take place inside the libraries from Monday, Feb. 28 to Friday, March 4 during regular hours.
What is your vision for Chino Hills?
The City of Chino Hills is asking residents to provide input on their vision for the future of the city as hearings begin for an update of the general plan.
The update will refine the city’s vision to maintain a high quality of life and to meet the challenges of today, said spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The city’s general plan consists of eight elements: land use, circulation, housing, conservation, safety, noise, economic development, and parks, recreation, and open space, Ms. Freeman said.
Due to the aggressive state-mandated submittal deadline for the city’s sixth cycle housing element, staff focused on the general plan’s housing element first, she said.
The next phase on determining the community’s vision for the future will include public input, Ms. Freeman said.
The public is encouraged to take the survey and learn more about the update by visiting chinohills.org/gener alplan.
Cultural Palooza March 19
The City of Chino will host an evening of entertainment, food, and vendors from various cultures for the Cultural Palooza from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. The city will hold an art and writing contest for students K-12.
The theme is: Share our similarities, celebrate our differences. Information: cityofchino.org/palooza.
Easter Egg-Scramble in the dark
The Adult Easter Egg-Scramble where adults 18 years and above scramble to find 7,500 eggs with the lights off at Chino Hills Community Park will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1. The event is limited to 300 people and tickets are already selling, said parks and recreation officials.
Participants should bring a flashlight and basket and must have event tickets at time of check-in between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
More than $3,000 worth of prizes will be given.
Tickets cost $16 and are available at chinohills.org/reconline. Participants can also register at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or at the recreation office at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Troop 214 seeks members
Boy Scout Troop 214 in Chino Hills is looking for members. Meetings are held at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive.
Information: George Cruz, (909) 326-0726 or email Troop214scoutmaster@gmail.com.
Community clean out
Don Lugo High School invites the community to clean out their closets and garages for its grad night fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday until March 5 at Don Lugo’s parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The school will collect clothing, shoes, accessories, and household textiles, such as curtains and bedding.
All items must be clean and in a sellable condition.
Hike the Valley March 5
Healthy Chino will lead a 2.2-mile hike through Chino Hills at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
Cost is $20 for Chino residents and $30 for non-residents for three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Free art teaching for children
Children ages 4 to 14 will be able to explore multiple art mediums including paint and collage at the “Kids Art Exploration Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be held in three sessions on Saturday, March 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Children will go from table to table to learn from local artists who will provide demonstrations and supplies.
Advanced registration is required.
The sessions are from 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and noon to 1 p.m.
Register at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or online at chi nohillsfoundation.org.
Water conservation design-a-sign
Students have a month to create posters for the 21st annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “How We Save Water During a Drought.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills. Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
For rules and entry form, visit chinohills.org/designa sign. Prizes will be awarded. Winners will be recognized at the Tuesday, April 26 Chino Hills City Council meeting. Information: (909) 364-2700.
Scholarships available for girls
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22
Scholarships can be used for public or private schools, universities or trade schools.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average. Information: SICV.club express.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.