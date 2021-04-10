Jay Chen to speak at Democratic Club
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 in a Zoom online meeting. Participants are asked to join 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts by visiting tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Mt. SAC Board of Trustee President and Congressional District 39 candidate Jay Chen will speak on the “Stop Asian-Hate” movement. District 39, represented by Young Kim, includes Chino Hills.
The public is invited. Participants will be placed on mute until the question-and-answer time. Club membership is available on request.
Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 13 at Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children on seven Fridays in April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
Dates are 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 16 and 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said. Information: chi noyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
COVID testing April 21
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/com munity-drive-through-events.
Click on the Chino link under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
Kids Night Out at McCoy April 23
Parents who need a Friday night break may bring their children ages 6 to 12 to a Kids Night Out event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 23 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Children will play games, make crafts and receive a prepackaged dinner to enjoy during the evening.
Cost is $25 per child.
The city is taking precautions to ensure the safety of participants including frequent sanitation, temperature checks upon arrival, requiring face masks, and modified group sizes. To register, visit chinohills.org/kidsnightout or call (909) 364-2700.
Corn Feed car show April 24
Registration is underway for the 19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
The event will feature a maximum of 500 cars on the lawn in front of City Hall and Central Avenue.
Registration is available online at chinokiwanis.com or by visiting the website, print out the registration form and mailing it to Chino Kiwanis, P.O. Box 492, Chino, California 91708. Cost is $40.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, April 14. Registrants will receive a T-shirt.
On-site registration will not be accepted. Proceeds will benefit several charities.
The public can attend for free.
The show is open to all cars 1975 or older, all motorcycles and all working show trucks.
Cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
The car show will take place rain or shine.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Volunteers needed at library
The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills.
No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference. Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
