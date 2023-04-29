Tree planting today in Chino Hills
Residents are invited to join the City of Chino Hills for the annual Arbor Day tree planting project from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (April 29) at Eucalyptus Nature Park, 3565 Valle Vista Drive near Shantung Avenue. Volunteers should bring shovels.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/events.
Quartermania to be held April 30
A group of Chino Valley women that meets quarterly to select and support a worthy cause has chosen the Pomona Valley Chapter of Habitat for Humanity for a benefit fundraiser that will be held at noon Sunday, April 30 at the Chino American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Avenue, south of Schaefer Avenue.
Quartermania and shopping will include lunch, an auction, drinks, raffles, and “fellowship with fun girlfriends.”
Cost is $25 per person.
Cost for a VIP table of 10 is $350 and includes mimosas. Quartermania is a cross between a raffle and an auction where participants hold a numbered paddle to bid on an item.
Participants should bring quarters for bidding.
The Chino Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care was established in 2016 where women gather to support lo cal charities.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search “quartermania 100 Women” and scroll down.
National Day of
Prayer May 4
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel will organize a National Day of Prayer observance at noon on Thursday, May 4 on the lawn at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The event will include speakers, group prayer, and worship music from Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
At 7 p.m., the church will hold a special prayer service to lift up the needs of the church, the nation, and leaders.
A community gathering for the Day of Prayer has not been scheduled in Chino Hills.
Enlisting seniors to be honored
High school seniors who have enlisted in the Armed Forces or have received an appointment to a military academy will be honored at the Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Woodcrest Junior High School, 2728 S. Campus Ave. in Ontario.
Students who would like to participate in the annual ceremony should register by Friday, May 5 by visiting chino.k12.ca.us and scroll down to “Military Salute” for instructions.
Cinco de Mayo
taco fest May 6
Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive. The fundraiser will include fish tacos, shrimp tacos, and carne asada tacos for $3 each. Zumba will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. The Lodge has been raising funds for the HOPE program, a partnership between the City of Chino and school district for families in need.
Chino American
Legion car show
Chino American Legion Post 299 at 13759 Central Ave., will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The event will include a live band, prizes, breakfast burritos, hamburgers, and a raffle.
Pre-registration cost is $30. Registration the day of the event is $35.
Motorcycles are $15.
A T-shirt will be given with each entry, while supplies last.
Donations such as gift cards and gift baskets are welcome prior to the event.
Information: The Post at (909) 628-2080 or Don Avila, (909) 591-3784 and leave a message.
New deadline for teen board
Teens who are in seventh to twelfth grade as of fall 2023 and who live in or attend school in Chino Hills have until 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 to apply for the newly formed Teen Advisory Board (TAB) under an extended deadline.
TAB will serve in an advisory capacity to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission.
Members will recommend ideas as they relate to youth programs and serve from August to May.
TAB will meet at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 12450 Peyton Drive.
Applications and more information on the program are available by visiting chinohills.org/teenadvisoryboard.
Completed applications must be typed and submitted in person to the Community Center.
Information: (909) 364-2826.
