Workshop for children with disabilities
Ayala High School graduate Sydney Bradley will host an event dedicated to children with disabilities from noon to 5 p.m. today (Aug. 13) at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Sydney, a Girl Scout with Troop 3974, has created the free workshop called “No Limits” as part of her Gold Award that will include painting, yoga, creating a “bath bomb,” creative dance, and music. Bottled water and goodie bags will be available.
Participants may pre-register by emailing nolimitsfo ryou22@gmail.com.
Tea Party to hear group founder
The Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Aug. 13) at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Dr. Laura Norton, founder of the San Bernardino Patriots.
The group will discuss ways to volunteer for the coming election.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
The community is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Movie at Constitution class
A documentary called “2,000 Mules” directed by political commentator Dinesh D’Souza alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election will be shown from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd.
The movie will follow the 6 p.m. Constitution class taught by Douglas V. Gibbs. There is no cost but attendees are encouraged to enjoy a no-host dinner before the movie begins.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host four blood drives this month in the Chino Valley and Ontario.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Allegiance Steam Academy-Thrive, 5862 C St., Chino.
•11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, Baldy View ROP Career Training Center, 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario.
Information: lstream.org.
Community garden workshops to start
The City of Chino will host various gardening workshops on Saturdays in the fall at the community garden. The first set of workshops will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20.
A pollinator garden workshop will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the community garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. A children’s birdhouses workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the garden.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Paws at the Park to be held at dog park
Paws at the Park will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive in Butterfield Ranch. The free event, hosted by the City of Chino Hills, will include little dog races for under 25 pounds, a best trick contest, and a dog fashion show.
Contest winners will receive $25 gift cards to Kahoots Pet Store in Chino Hills.
There will be pet vendor booths, giveaways, children’s crafts, and door prizes.
Registration is required for the contests and is now open at chinohills.org/events.
Vendor applications are available online at chinohills.org/events and will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Cost is $15 for Chino Hills businesses and $20 for non-Chino Hills businesses.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Book sale Aug. 22 to 28
The Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library will hold a “buy one get one book” sale event from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 28 during regular business hours at 14020 City Center Drive in the government center complex.
Participants will get the second book of equal or lesser value at 50 percent off.
Proceeds will fund special events, materials, and programs.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
'Abridged’ play at theatre
The best films in Hollywood’s history will be condensed into a play called Completely Hollywood (abridged) by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor with additional material by Dominic Conti, directed by Cameron Harris. The show business satire will be performed at 8 p.m. on Aug. 27, Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17; and at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and 11.
General admission is $18. Senior citizens and student admission is $15.
For tickets, visit chinocom munitytheatre.org.
Mature driving class
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required. Information: Chino Hills Branch Library, (909) 590-5380.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
CHS 50th reunion Sept. 28
Chino High School’s Class of 1972 will host a 50th class reunion from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Tropical Mexico restaurant, 1371 S. East End Ave., Pomona.
Tickets are $40 if paid before Aug. 8, and $50 after Aug. 8.
Cost includes a buffet, salad, soft drink, tax and gratuity.
The reunion committee asks participants to send four or five photos depicting their years since graduation for a video.
Families of classmates who have since passed can send photos for a memorial tribute.
Payment can be sent by Venmo to Robin Birmingham Humphries or send a check to Robin Humphries, 1584 Panorama Drive, Cedar City, Utah, 84720.
Photos can be emailed to dnieman33@gmail.com. Hard-copy photos can be mailed to Donna Nieman, 3224 Peppertree Point, Chino Hills, California, 91709.
The video will be uploaded to YouTube after the reunion.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
enior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Splash pad hours to adjust
Beginning Sept. 6 the Monte Vista Park splash pad, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., will be on from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
