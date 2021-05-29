Dog training event today
A free dog training event for special needs families will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today (May 29) at ranch property at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills, followed by food and beverages.
The event will be hosted by Paws 4 Success and Love Them All Foundation.
Paws 4 Success is a non-profit organization located on English Road in Chino Hills dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities through service dogs and promoting learning through therapy dogs.
The Love Them All Foundation, a non-profit organization that improves the quality of life for children and young adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities, will be visiting Paws for Success for the first time. Special needs families will be introduced to Paws for Success to learn about how their dogs can be trained as therapy dogs. A question and answer session will take place. The event will be a fun, family-friendly gathering followed by food and beverages. RSVP to Anthony Verches of Love Them All Foundation by text at (909) 917-3115 or email at averches27@gmail.com.
Vaccine clinics at high schools
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Chino Valley school district, is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to community members ages 12 and older at vaccination clinics at Chino Hills, Ayala, Chino and Don Lugo high schools.
An appointment is not required, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. They are:
Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd., on Tuesday, June 1 for the first dose and Tuesday, June 22 for the second dose.
Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, on Wednesday, June 2 for the first dose and Wednesday, June 23 for second dose.
Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, on Thursday, June 3 for the first dose and Thursday, June 24 for the second dose.
Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino, on Friday, June 4 for the first dose and Friday, June 25 for the second dose.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics at McCoy
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, in partnership with San Bernardino County. The vaccinations are the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Another clinic will be held for five days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11 at McCoy.
Appointments are not required. For those who prefer to make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. For assistance in scheduling an appointment, call (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive June 1
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
Healthy Family Day at Ayala Park
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA will host Healthy Family Day with entertainment, fitness demonstrations, and booths from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino (909) 334-3258.
Q and A at Community Center
City of Chino staff and police will meet with residents to answer questions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the Chino Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street. Information: (909) 590-5380.
COVID-19 tests at McCoy Equestrian
The City of Chino Hills is offering free COVID-19 tests on Wednesdays, June 2 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the barn at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. No symptoms are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The County of San Bernardino will activate appointment registration for testing approximately five to seven days before the event date.
Visit sbcovid19.com and select “COVID-19 Testing Sites” to make an appointment or call (909) 387-3911.
Lab Fridays at youth museum
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11. STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program. Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
YMCA to offer swim lessons
Chino Valley YMCA will host swim lessons in June at its facility at 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
Children as young as 6 months old can receive lessons. Prices and class schedules can be found at weymca.org. Information: Catherine.longoria@weymca.org.
Mature driver’s class on Zoom
A six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library is underway on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Although the session began May 19, residents may still participate.
The class will provide mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook. Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws will also be shown.
Letters of completion will be issued. Interested patrons may stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive to pick up materials. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 2.
Fourth of July wreath instruction
An in-person class with supplies provided to make a Fourth of July wreath will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The class is offered by the City of Chino Hills active adults program for residents 50 plus. Cost is $13 per person. Safety protocols will be followed. The wreaths may also be made at home.
Participants should bring a glue gun to put together the wreath, which is primarily made out of cardstock with a cardboard cutout for support and a star in the center.
Registration will conclude Friday, June 11. Registration may be made in person at the Chino Hills Community Center or by visiting chino hills.org/active adults. Information: 364-2600.
Free Medicare class in Chino Hills
A step-by-step guide revealing the “mysteries” of the Medicare system will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays June 16 and June 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Instructor Lina Campos of the Inter Valley Health Plan will teach participants how to get started and what benefits can be expected. The free class is for anybody 55 and older, regardless of residency.
Advanced registration is required. Class sizes are at limited capacity and walk-ins are not allowed.
Residents may register online at chinohills.org/re conline or in person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or at Chino Hills City Hall in the recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive.
Registration cannot take place over the phone.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans. A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans-group. For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chi nohills55plusclub.org.
Summer day camp
The City of Chino Hills summer day camp program will return with modifications and space restrictions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday July 12 to Aug. 6 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $100 per camper per week for residents, and $115 per camper per week for non-residents. Campers will enjoy arts and crafts, recreation, games, and indoor activities. Each camper will be supervised by trained, experienced, and responsible camp leaders, with a child-to-leader ratio of 10 to 1. Camp groups will have no more than 20 children. Campers should bring a lunch and water bottle daily. Registration for non-residents is Tuesday, June 1 if space is still available.
To register online, residents are asked to create an account or confirm their existing login information by visiting chinohills.org/dayc amp.
For assistance, call the recreation office at (909) 364-2700. Residents may also register in person at the recreation office in City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The summer day camp modifications will include self-screening prior to attendance, hand washing breaks, and required face coverings except during outdoor recreation when six feet of physical distance will be maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.