“Read Crate” offered at libraries
A program called “Read Crate” for children up to 11 years old began Jan. 19 at the Chino Hills Branch Library and the Chino Branch Library. The “Read Crate” contains a mystery mixture of books and a special incentive in each box.
Crates are available in three age groups: Read to Me for ages up to 5 with a mix of 10 board books and picture books, Ready to Read for ages 6 to 8 with a mix of 10 picture books, easy readers and non-fiction books, and Super Readers for ages 9 to 11 with a mix of 10 chapter books, graphic novels and non-fiction books.
To participate, call the library branch, choose the age group and schedule a time for pickup.
Chino Hills Branch Library: (909) 590-5380 and Chino Branch Library: (909) 465-5280.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 30) at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St., Montclair.
Face coverings are required.
Residents are limited to three standard-sized filing boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Bravo to donate to 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club is sponsoring a fundraiser, in partnership with Bravo Burgers, from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 14698 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills.
Residents should mention the 55+ Club when ordering at the drive-through or takeout and 10 percent of the total order amount will be donated to the club.
The 55+ Club supports community projects, including the Military Monument at the Community Center.
Information: chinohills55plusclub.org
Volunteer tutors needed
The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference.
Tutoring cannot take place in the library until it reopens.
Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
Blood drives this week
Lifestream will hold two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given to donors.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds. The blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but the test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Legion plans luncheon
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host a curbside Super Saturday luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Lunch is $8 and will include a taco plate with rice, beans, salsa and dessert.
Proceeds will benefit the American Legion. Organizers will also sell raffle tickets to win one of 100 gift baskets.
Information: (909) 628-2080.
Valentines for service members
Chino Hills resident Tricia Ross will collect Valentines from residents to send to deployed service members and veteran patients.
Mrs. Ross’ husband is active duty in the United States Navy.
The Ross family will collect homemade or store-bought valentines, along with a $1 donation for mailing costs, to support a non-profit group called Soldiers’ Angels.
The cards should be at least one-quarter page in size. No large classroom-size cards should be sent.
Mrs. Ross said she will collect the Valentines from Chino Hills residents and mail them in bulk along with the donations.
Deadline is Monday, Feb. 1.
To arrange pickup or drop off, email tricia.m.ross@gmail.com.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: (909) 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
Lions to host speech contest
The Chino Valley Lions Club is looking for six students to participate in its annual student speaker contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11 on Zoom or in-person, depending on COVID circumstances at the time.
The location will be announced.
Participants will prepare a speech on “Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons.”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
A contest brochure is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest. Select “student speakers contest.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners.
District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/com munity-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
Soroptimist scholarships
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30.
The scholarships can be used by full-time college students at a public or private school, university or trade school.
Scholarship recipients must be in attendance in the Fall 2021 and show proof of enrollment, according to a Soroptimist news release.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation (one from the school and one personal) and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average. “Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley had to cancel all fundraising events this past year due to COVID,” the news release said. “Though generous support from our community, we will be able to award scholarships.”
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com, call (909) 716-3225 or email sichinovalley@soroptimist.net.
