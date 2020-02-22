YMCA swim lesson registration
Registration opens Monday, March 9 for the April swim lesson session, to be held April 6 to May 2 at the Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino (within Ayala Park).
A fee is charged.
Information: 597-7445.
‘City Hall on the Move’ March 14
The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue.
The program to meet informally with residents about city issues will be held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
City officials will offer information about programs and answer questions.
Smorgasbord March 15
Chino American Legion Auxiliary will host its 74th annual all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
Proceeds will benefit Girls State, a program for high school junior girls to learn about state government.
Wags, wine and music at McCoy
Dog Park for Chino Hills will host “Dog Day Sunday” with wags, wine, and music at McCoy Equestrian Center’s outside lawn and patio 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The main attraction will be a Rod Stewart “look-alike” and vocalist. Wine and cheese will be provided by a local winery.
Vendors will provide information and shopping opportunities.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance by calling Jim Gallagher at 518-9318 or Rossana Mitchell at 229-0539.
Tickets may also be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “first annual wags and wine event non-profit fundraiser.”
Dog Park for Chino Hills is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization and local community-based animal advocacy group.
The organization is seeking donations to help pet medical issues and secure amenities for the Vila Borba Dog Park in Butterfield.
Organization seeking teen volunteers
The Let It Be Foundation that provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is seeking volunteers in grades 7 through 12for its youth leadership program.
The organization is headquartered in Chino.
Applications will be accepted until March 15 at its website: https://www.theletit befoundation.org/youth-leadership/ (click on apply today).
Free tax preparation offered
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
St. Margaret Mary fundraiser
A fundraiser to support St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Dog Haus, 3330 Grand Ave Suite A, Chino Hills.
The school will receive 20 percent of customer sales when the fundraiser is mentioned at time of purchase.
Lovebirds paint night at library
The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library will host two free paint nights, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Participants will paint “Lovebirds” in a step-by-step tutorial class. All materials are provided for adults of all skill levels. The same painting will be offered on both nights.
Information: 590-5380.
Chino Hills 55+ Club to meet
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Theme is “Let’s Celebrate Leap Year.” Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m. All seniors 55 and older are welcome to join or attend as guests. The mixer activity will be “Who Said It” where a movie or television quote will be matched up by participants with the character who said it. Those who celebrate birthdays in February will receive a gift. Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting, at Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills.
Information: Jane DeFrank, 573-4686.
Compost, mulch giveaway Feb. 29
Free compost and mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Chino residents while supplies last, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 29 at the city of Chino’s Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Participants must show identification and a utility bill at entrance.
Non-residents can attend during the last hour of the event, if materials are still available.
Residents are limited to ½ yard of each material and one bag of compost, if available. Participants should bring a shovel and durable containers for the material. Gloves and eye protection are recommended.
Information: 334-3265 or visit cityofchino.org.
Used book sale at Hills library
The Friends of the James S. Thalman Branch Library will hold its semi-annual used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Participants can buy a bag of books for $8 and purchase a second bag for $4. Paper bags will be provided.
Information: 590-5380.
Free shredding event
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, is offering a free document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
The event may end early if the shredding truck reaches capacity.
Identity protection tips will be offered by local law enforcement. Documents are limited to five standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Veterans invited to coffee
The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans to meet other veterans from the area and share stories will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue).
Veterans and their guests will be offered free admission to the museum and complimentary coffee and donuts.
The museum’s ongoing presentation series, “Rare Birds,” will feature one of its vintage aircraft, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the theater.
The Kilroy Coffee Klatch is held 9 to 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month.
Information: 597-7576.
Dr. Seuss event at Chino Hills library
Thing 1 or Thing 2 will appear at a Dr. Seuss party, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive for an adventure of fantastical tales.
The event will include story time, a paint artist and two craft activities: a “Pocket Wocket” and a Thing 1 and Thing 2 headband.
A balloon artist will twist balloons into all things Dr. Seuss.
Patrons will receive an inflatable zoo animal and opportunity ticket for prizes for every 15 items checked out. Information: 590-5380.
‘Stepping Up for Girls’ March 7
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will present its 14th annual “Stepping Up for Girls” program, Saturday, March 7 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. The event lasts until approximately 2 p.m.
Stepping Up is designed to help sixth grade girls transition from elementary school to junior high.
Speakers will address bullying, internet issues, what to wear to school, where to go for help with homework and other topics. There will also be a fashion show with junior high age girls as models, as well as games and food. A bicycle, laptop and computer tablet will be given away.
Registration: 529-1714.
Fair to promote inclusion
The Salem Fair, including a car show, chili cook-off, developmental disabilities resources and carnival games, will be held noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29 at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. (northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues).
There will be a photo booth, petting zoo, live entertainment and food.
The free event is being held to promote the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life.
Salem Christian Homes is a Chino-based organization that provides homes for people with developmental disabilities.
Information: email khaynes@salemchristianhomes.org.
