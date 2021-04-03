Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry in Chino will distribute groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (April 3) at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Face coverings are required, and social distancing rules will be enforced.
Distributions are also held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Food for Life Ministry warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Families can receive food once a week and must bring identification.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Mulch giveaway today in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services have scheduled a mulch giveaway for Chino Hills residents at 7:30 a.m. today (April 3) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
Three products are available: wood chips, mulch, and compost.
Wood chips and mulch can be placed around trees and planting beds to retain moisture. Compost adds nutrients when mixed with soil.
Residents should wear face coverings, bring a shovel, container or bags and be ready to confirm their Chino Hills address.
Loading directly into a vehicle or trailer will not be permitted. Each participant is limited to 60 gallons of mulch.
Information: (909) 364-2800.
Zoom mature drivers’ class April 7
Mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test may get extra help from the Chino Hills Branch Library in a six-week session on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. via Zoom beginning Wednesday, April 7.
Classes include a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook. Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws and safe driving will be provided. Letters of completion will be given to those who complete the class.
Contactless pickup of materials will be arranged.
To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 4.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will five blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 6 Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 6 at Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 8, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 8, Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Kids Night Out at McCoy April 23
Parents who need a Friday night break may bring their children ages 6 to 12 to a Kids Night Out event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 23 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Children will play games, make crafts and receive a prepackaged dinner to enjoy during the evening.
Cost is $25 per child.
The city is taking precautions to ensure the safety of participants including frequent sanitation, temperature checks upon arrival, requiring face masks, and modified group sizes. To register, visit chinohills.org/kidsnightout or call (909) 364-2700.
