Drive-in movie at The Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its first “Movie in the Park…ing Lot” in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives at 8:30 p.m. today (July 25).
Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The PG movie, to be shown on a 50-foot screen, is called “Missing Link” about a Sasquatch who travels to the Himalayas with an English explorer to meet his cousins.
Residents should register at chinohills.org/drive-in.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles to watch the movie but it is permissible to watch from an open-air truck bed, or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
Restrooms will be available with physical distancing required. Restaurants at The Shoppes will take orders for curbside pickup for a picnic in the vehicle.
Information: community services, 364-2700.
Junior golf event Sunday
Youth golfers can compete in the El Prado Junior Championships on Sunday, July 26 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino. The event is open to golfers age 17 and younger.
El Prado Golf Course is located at 6555 Pine Ave., west of Euclid Avenue.
Cost is $60 for golfers 12 and up, and $40 for golfers 11 and younger, organizers said. The cost includes green fee, range balls, prizes, drinks and a one-year membership into the El Prado Junior Club.
The individual-stroke play tournament will be held on El Prado’s Butterfield Stage Course. Tee off is noon. The tournament will conclude by 5 p.m.
Information: (626) 712-1405 or visit elpradogolf courses.com.
Grab-and-go meals
Chino Valley Unified School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for children ages 1 to 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until July 31. Food can be picked up at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place or Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. At Chino High, the meals can be picked up off Park Place near the student parking lot.
At Don Lugo, meals will be handed out off Chino Avenue near the student parking lot.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
City of Chino offers activities
The City of Chino Community Services Department offers activities for ages youth to seniors 50 and above with online exercise classes, virtual education, sports activities, pop-up movies and more. Some are free, and others are fee-based.
Information and registration, apm.activecommuni ties.com/cityofchinogov/home or call 334-3258.
To receive information via email though the Healthy Chi no newsletter, send an email address to HealthyChino@cityofchino.
YMCA group classes under way
The Chino Valley YMCA began hosting group exercise classes at its facility, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
A YMCA membership is required.
Classes will be held outdoors in the pool area or on the basketball courts.
Proper social distancing protocols will be in place to provide a safe and sanitary environment, Chino Valley YMCA officials said.
There will be large squares marked down on the court to ensure adequate spacing is maintained.
Anyone attending a class should bring a mat, towel and water because sharing items will be prohibited.
Schedule of classes
Mondays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Tuesdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Pilates, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Body Sculpt, 6 p.m.
Fridays
Pilates/Core, 7:30 a.m.; barbell class, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9:30 a.m.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
Saturdays
P-3, 8 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.
Blood drive Aug. 18
The city of Chino Hills has scheduled a Lifestream blood bank that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
