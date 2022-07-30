National Night Out Aug. 2 in both cities
Neighborhoods in Chino and Chino Hills will be participating in National Night Out, a crime prevention program, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2.
So far, 18 neighborhoods in Chino Hills have signed up to host an event, and at least 14 neighborhoods have registered in Chino.
Various celebrations will be hosted, such as ice cream socials, barbecues, and park gatherings with food and entertainment.
Neighborhoods will be visited by the police department, fire department, citizens on patrol, councilmembers, Sparky and McGruff.
The annual event is intended to strengthen police-community relations and bring neighbors together in support of crime prevention.
Weed abatement hearing Aug. 10
Chino Valley Fire District will hold a public hearing for anyone objecting to receiving a citation between July 25 and 27 in violation of the district’s weed abatement policies at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The hearing will take place during the fire district’s board meeting at 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Questions will be answered by the fire district’s deputy fire marshal Austin Ott at (909) 902-5260.
Bunco at the
Basco Aug. 18
The Chino Cultural Foundation will host its Bunco at the Basco event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
The event will feature a social hour with Bunco starting at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.
There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and 50-50.
Tickets are $25 per person, if purchased in advanced.
Cost is $35 if purchased at the door. Pre-paid tickets are available at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., at chinocul turalfoundation.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506. Seating is limited.
Proceeds will benefit the Youth Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Chino Tea Party to meet Aug. 13
The Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Dr. Laura Norton, founder of the San Bernardino Patriots.
The group will discuss ways to volunteer for the coming election.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
The community is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Ribbon cutting Aug. 24
Chino Valley Unified School District will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its inaugural Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Hidden Trails Elementary School, 2250 Ridgeview Drive, Chino Hills.
The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, but was postponed to Aug. 24, according to Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston.
Mature driving class
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required. Information: Chino Hills Branch Library, (909) 590-5380.
Chino High multi-year reunion
Cowboys who graduated from Chino High School in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985 can attend their high school reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Ticket sales end Oct. 1 and no tickets will be sold at the door.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit chi nohighschoolreunion2022.eventbrite.com.
Last Movie in the Park Aug. 4
The last City of Chino Hills Movies in the Park will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be shown.
AbbaFab last Chino Hills concert
The last summer concert for the City of Chino Hills will be AbbaFab, an Abba tribute band on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The concert will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park at Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Before and after school shuttle
The Chino Experience Teen Center offers before and after school shuttling for students in grades 7th through 12th attending Chino and Don Lugo high schools, Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools, and Briggs Elementary School.
Cost is $30 per month for before school shuttling and $30 per month for after school shuttling for Chino residents and $40 each for non-residents.
A $7 monthly due is required to participate in the shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Chino High 50th reunion Sept. 28
Chino High School’s Class of 1972 will host a 50th class reunion from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Tropical Mexico restaurant, 1371 S. East End Ave., Pomona.
Tickets are $40 if paid before Aug. 8, and $50 after Aug. 8.
Cost includes a buffet, salad, soft drink, tax and gratuity.
The reunion committee asks participants to send four or five photos depicting their years since graduation for a video.
Families of classmates who have since passed can send photos for a memorial tribute.
Payment can be sent by Venmo to Robin Birmingham Humphries or send a check to Robin Humphries, 1584 Panorama Drive, Cedar City, Utah, 84720.
Photos can be emailed to dnieman33@gmail.com. Hard-copy photos can be mailed to Donna Nieman, 3224 Peppertree Point, Chino Hills, California, 91709.
The video will be uploaded to YouTube after the reunion.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Storytime in the Garden
Children can experience nature at a story time held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday at Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The event is free and will include crafts and activities for children.
Information: (909) 334-3478.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Send news items to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
