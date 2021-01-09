New dates for COVID testing
The January testing dates for COVID-19 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, have been rescheduled as follows: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Jan. 9) and Saturday, Jan. 23.
Previous dates were Jan. 6 and 20 but have been cancelled because of an increase in testing needs in San Bernardino County.
February testing dates are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3 and 17.
No symptoms are required to receive a test and walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call 387-3911.
Several locations are available on the county website.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test. They will not receive a bill.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 9) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Residents must bring a form of identification.
The organization also distributes food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse and will host a distribution 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Families can receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org or 627-3663.
Blood drives this week
Lifestream will host four blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
•12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
•Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a long-sleeved “Count on Me” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies but does not detect if the donor currently carries the virus.
Face coverings are required.
Donors will have their temperatures taken and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review.
Donors must be at least 15 years old and anyone under age 17 must have parental consent.
The donors must be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Information: lstream.org.
COVID testing in Chino daily
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children. Information: 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St., Montclair.
Face coverings are required.
Residents are limited to three standard-sized filing boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Send news tips to news@championnewspapers.com or call 628-5501.
