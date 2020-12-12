Democrats to meet Monday via Zoom
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The club will discuss the special Georgia Senate election on Jan. 5 and the upcoming State Party Delegate election. Participants should register at least one day ahead of the meeting at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc, and join the meeting 30 minutes prior to its start.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Donors will receive a special-edition long sleeved T-shirt. Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies but does not detect if the donor currently carries the virus.
Face coverings are required. Donors will have their temperatures taken and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Photo contest deadline extended
Chino Hills residents have three weeks to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. The deadline has been extended to Thursday, Dec. 31, from Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets. The outdoors photo category can include photographs of the Blue Ridge Fire.
The grand prize winner will receive $250.
First place winners will receive $100, second place $75, and third place $50.
The contest is for Chino Hills residents only. One photo per category is allowed per photographer.
Information: 364-2826 or photocontest@chinohills.org.
COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID-19 testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 16, and Jan. 6 and 20, 2021 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
San Bernardino County has designated McCoy as a “Medical Point of Dispensing” (MPOD) site where the community can receive medication or vaccinations during a public health emergency.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still get tested.
Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive testing.
Everyone is encouraged to get tested.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” or call 387-3911.
COVID testing in Chino daily
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbco vid19.com/community- drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
