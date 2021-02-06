Grocery distribution
Food for Life Ministry will host a grocery distribution from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 6) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Spokesman Dick McDonald said those who come to the distribution may receive a turkey if they wish as well as grocery items.
Attendees should wear a face covering, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and avoid physical contact with others.
Food is also distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the warehouse.
Families may come once a week to receive groceries.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
Super Saturday luncheon today
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host a curbside Super Saturday luncheon noon to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 6) at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Lunch is $8 and will include a taco plate with rice, beans, salsa and dessert.
Proceeds will benefit the American Legion. Organizers will sell raffle tickets for 100 gift baskets.
Information: (909) 628-2080.
Democrats to meet Feb. 8
The Chino Valley Democratic Club, will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 on Zoom.
Participants should register at least one day in advance at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc and join 30 minutes before start time.
Speakers on Black History Month, the upcoming State Party Delegate election cycle, and a discussion on sedition will highlight the evening.
Club membership is available on request.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Lions will pick up donated food
The Chino Valley Lions Club is taking part in a statewide project to collect non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of the Chino Neighborhood House and Inland Valley Hope Partners.
The Lions of California have set a goal of 150,000 pounds of food.
During February, the club is asking for donations of canned goods such as fruits, vegetables, soup, and tuna; pasta, rice, beans, cereal, cooking oil, peanut butter and jelly, among other food items.
Lions volunteers will pick up groceries from the doorsteps of residents.
To arrange a grocery pickup, call Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 in Chino or Mike Preston at (909) 573-3600 in Chino Hills.
“Read Crate” offered at libraries
A program called “Read Crate” for children up to 11 years old is offered at the Chino Hills Branch Library and the Chino Branch Library.
Crates include a prize and are available in three age groups: Read to Me for ages up to 5 with a mix of 10 board books and picture books, Ready to Read for ages 6 to 8 with a mix of 10 picture books, easy readers and non-fiction books, and Super Readers for ages 9 to 11 with a mix of 10 chapter books, graphic novels and non-fiction books.
To participate, call the library branch, choose the age group and schedule a time for pickup.
Chino Hills Branch Library: (909) 590-5380 and Chino Branch Library: (909) 465-5280.
Bravo to donate to 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club is sponsoring a fundraiser, in partnership with Bravo Burgers, from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 14698 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills.
Residents should mention the 55+ Club when ordering at the drive-through or takeout and 10 percent of the total order amount will be donated to the club.
The 55+ Club supports community projects, including the Military Monument at the Community Center.
Information: chinohills 55plusclub.org
Volunteer tutors wanted
The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference.
Tutoring cannot take place in the library until it reopens.
Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
City of Chino to host blood drive
The City of Chino is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Appointments are required at redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code “chinobstreet” or call (800) 733-2767. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated to help maintain social distancing.
Virtual bingo games Feb. 24
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed.
Multiple games will be played.
Registration begins Monday, Feb. 8 by visiting chino hills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now,” then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at (909) 364-2700.
MVWD to offer scholarships
High school seniors living in the Monte Vista Water District area of Chino can submit applications and essays for the 2021 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Water Scholarship.
Deadline is Friday, March 5.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be available. The students must carry a 2.5 grade point average of higher to be eligible.
The scholarship, which was previously available to Montclair High School seniors only, is now open to high school seniors who live within the service area boundaries, which include the northern portions of the city of Chino, said Monte Vista Water District community affairs coordinator Gabby De La Cruz.
Information: mvwd.org/scholarship.
Free nurturing parenting classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: (909) 628-1201, ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us
Lions to host speech contest
The Chino Valley Lions Club is looking for six students to participate in its annual student speaker contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11 on Zoom or in-person, depending on COVID circumstances at the time.
The location will be announced.
