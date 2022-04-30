Street taco fest May 7 at lodge
The newly-reopened Chino Valley Masonic Lodge will hold its first fundraiser, a Cinco de Mayo Street Taco Fest, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at 6050 Riverside Dr., west of Magnolia Ave.
Fish tacos will cost $3 each, shrimp tacos $3, and carne asada tacos, $3. Proceeds will go towards community programs supported by the lodge.
Free vision screening
Free vision screenings and eyeglasses will be provided by the Lions Clubs of Chino Valley and Pomona from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (April 30) at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Children and adults of all income levels are welcome.
The Lions Clubs will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids during the event.
Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 and leave a message, or email mpreston7@verizon.net.
Chino mulch giveaway
The City of Chino will give away compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to noon today (April 30) at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Residents are limited to 1 cubic yard of material. Bring a shovel and durable container.
Proof of residency is required. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Caring for the caregiver workshop
A father-and-daughter team certified by the Alzheimer’s Association in three counties, will discuss their 35-year personal journey caring for four family members with Alzheimer’s at a lecture from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 3 at Oakmont of Chino Hills assisted living and memory care, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Lloyd Mustin and his daughter, Lisa Laufer, will explain how to care for loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia-related illnesses.
A light lunch snack will be provided.
To RSVP, call (909) 606-3010.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
