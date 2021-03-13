Free compost webinar today
A free one-hour webinar on how to compost will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. today (March 13) sponsored by San Bernardino County and the Solana Center for Environmental Restoration.
Presenter will be composting expert Kelsea Jacobsen from the Solana Center.
Composting is a natural process of recycling organic material such as fruit and vegetable scraps, plant remains, and leaves into a soil amendment that gardeners nickname “black gold.”
Topics will include what is composting and why do it, essential ingredients to get started, which items can be composted and which should be avoided, and assembling and maintaining a compost pile. A question and answer session with Ms. Jacobsen will follow.
Attendees will be entered to win one of three prizes: two small pails of vermiculture that will be available for pickup in Rancho Cucamonga and one composting bin available for pickup in San Bernardino.
The webinar will be hosted via Zoom. To register, visit http://bit.ly/sbc-composting.
Blood drives scheduled
American Red Cross and Lifestream will each blood drives in Chino next week.
American Red Cross
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave. Chino.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required when checking in.
Donors must be 17 years, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health.
High school students under age 18 have to meet height and weight requirements to donate. Information: redcross blood.org or (800) 733-2767.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 6 p.m., Friday, March 19, BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
COVID testing March 31 at McCoy
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children on seven Fridays in March, April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
Dates are 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 19; April 2, 16 and 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said. Supplies will be washed and sanitized before sharing and all surfaces will be disinfected. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
Design-a-sign contest
Students have until 4 p.m. Friday, March 19 to create posters for the 20th annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “Every Drop Counts.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills.
Due to COVID, participants must upload a photo of their entry through an online application at chinohills.org/DesignASign. Prizes will be awarded. Teachers with 100 percent participation in their classrooms will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.