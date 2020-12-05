Donation drive today
Diapers and baby items can be dropped off during a drive-through event at 10 a.m. today (Dec. 5) at the district office of Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez at 13160 Seventh St., Chino. Donations will be distributed to families in Assemblyman Rodriguez’ district that includes Chino, Ontario, Montclair Pomona, Diamond Bar and Fontana.
Information: 902-9606 or asmdc.org/gn.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center parking lot.
Face coverings are required.
Blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. It will not be tested if the donor currently has the virus.
Donors are required to submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Democrats to meet Monday via Zoom
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The club will discuss the special Georgia Senate election on Jan. 5 and the upcoming State Party Delegate election. Participants should register at least one day ahead of the meeting at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc, and join the meeting 30 minutes prior to its start.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Photo contest deadline extended
Chino Hills residents have another month to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. The deadline has been extended to Thursday, Dec. 31, from Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets. The outdoors photo category can include photographs of the Blue Ridge Fire.
Hometown pride includes landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, community, and family life.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, parks, hiking, biking, and the Blue Ridge Fire.
Pets include pictures of pets at a location in Chino Hills or at the dog park.
The grand prize winner will receive $250.
First place winners will receive $100, second place $75, and third place $50.
The winning photographers will be recognized at a city council meeting and honored at a photographers’ reception at the Community Center.
The contest is for Chino Hills residents only. One photo per category is allowed per photographer.
Information: 364-2826 or photocontest@chinohills.org.
