Food for Life grocery giveaway
Food for Life Ministry will give out free groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (June 19) from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino at the corner of Yorba Avenue, one block south of Schaefer Avenue.
Founder Cindy Vande Steeg said there a couple of hundred families who come out to receive food each week. “We still see tremendous food needs,” she said. “Our numbers remain high.”
The non-profit organization holds grocery distributions from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the warehouse.
Families may receive food once a week and should provide identification.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or visit foodforlifemin istry.org.
Vaccine clinic in Chino
San Bernardino County will host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 through Saturday, June 26 at the Chino Transit Center, located at 13242 Sixth St., north of Chino Avenue in Chino.
Additional vaccine clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 through Saturday, July 17 at the same location.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older can receive a vaccine.
Anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free round trip Metrolink train ticket.
Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are recommended at myturn.ca.gov.
Free vaccines June 22, 29
The City of Chino Hills will host free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 22 and 29 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The events will be for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments are not required and walk-ins are accepted. Those who wish to register for an appointment may visit myturn.ca.gov. Those who need assistance in scheduling an appointment may call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bingo in the Barn July 1
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, will hold its grand re-opening Thursday, July 1 with a time change to better meet the needs of players.
Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. with games starting at 11:30 a.m.
The minimum buy-in price will remain at $15 for a 15-game package that includes ten regular games and five special games such as “CH,” odd/even blackout, pull tabs and two double action games.
Information: Bingo Manager George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.