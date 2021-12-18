‘The Midnight Library’ discussion
The fiction book that will be the topic of discussion at the Chino Hills Branch Library Book Club meeting is titled “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Readers are invited to attend in person or via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The book is about an enchanted library that exists between life and death with each book on never-ending shelves providing a chance to live another life that could have been lived if other choices were made.
Due to the short notice, participants are invited to attend even if they have not completed the entire book by Dec. 21.
For Zoom information, visit the library at 14020 City Center Drive. To attend in person, just show up.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Mature drivers class Jan. 5
The next six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will begin from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
COVID vaccines available
City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of players seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
