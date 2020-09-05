P-51 flyover today
Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport will host a demonstration of the World War II-era North American P-51 Mustang at approximately noon today (Sept. 5).
The program starts at 10:15 a.m. at 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
There is a cost to enter the museum, but the flyover will be visible from anywhere on the museum grounds, organizers said. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
Guests are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Information: planesoffame.org.
YMCA Family Fun Water Day
Chino Valley YMCA will host a Family Fun Water Day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. today (Sept. 5) at its facility at 6556 Edison Ave., Chino. Pre-registration is required.
Up to five people per family can participate in a 30-minute session, taking part in relay races, water balloon toss and a floating ring toss game.
A YMCA membership is not required. Face coverings are required inside the YMCA facility and on the pool deck when not in the water.
“There will be no contact with other families and family groups will be appropriately distanced,” YMCA officials said.
Information: 597-7445 or weymca.org.
Passport services to resume Sept. 8
The City of Chino Hills will resume limited passport acceptance services, by appointment only, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Passport processing was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Walk-in service will not be available. Customers should be ready with a completed application and the necessary documentation and payments. According to the U.S. Department of State, expedited service is not available at this time.
To make an appointment, visit chinohills.org/passports.
Additional information can be found at the passport hotline, 364-2608.
Visit travel.state.gov for more details.
