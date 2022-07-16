Motorcycle show today in Chino
A motorcycle show will be held at 2 p.m. today (July 16) at the American Legion Chino Post 299, 13759 Central Ave. The show is hosted by the American Legion Riders and will include a band, cone hole tournament, dunk tank, and vendors.
Summer concert at Shoppes tonight
Two more summer concerts will take place at The Shoppes at Chino Hills from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Shotgun Jefferson will perform today (July 16) and Hot Junk will perform July 23.
Community Garden workshops today
A Community Garden Workshop “Surviving Summer Heat” will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today (July 16) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
A Children’s Garden Workshop “Sunny Summer Gardening” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the community garden.
Information: (909) 334-3478.
Free nozzles next week in Chino Hills
Free hose nozzles will be given away at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21.
The nozzles will be located on the first floor in the recreation office.
The city has partnered with the Inland Empire Utilities Agency to provide 100 water hose nozzles to recognize Smart Irrigation Month in July.
Adult paint night at library
Adult paint night will be held at the Chino Hills Branch Library from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at 14020 City Center Drive.
All skill levels are welcome for the step-by-step instructions.
Supplies are provided. The event is free.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Assemblyman hosts barbecue
Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, who represents Chino in the current District 52, (changing to District 53), will host his annual free open house with a barbecue, music, booths, and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his district office, 13160 7th St. in Chino.
Mr. Rodriguez will speak about state and legislative issues and honor community leaders in his district.
Lifestream will hold a blood drive during the event.
Information: (909) 902-9606 or visit asmdc.org/gn.
Historical Society meeting cancelled
The Chino Hills Historical Society meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 at the Community Center has been cancelled.
The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Community Center where historian Paul Spitzzeri will talk about Margaret Brewer Fowler, a key figure associated with Boys Republic since its founding in 1907.
Ms. Fowler built a large country house on the property in 1916, calling it Casa Colina, and left it to a children’s polio rehabilitation program after she died in 1931.
Casa Colina operates in Pomona today.
Hagman to speak at 55+ Club
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, who represents the fourth district including Chino and Chino Hills, will be the guest speaker at the Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Coffee and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Supervisor Hagman will speak on activities and updates in San Bernardino County that affects senior citizens.
Members and guests are invited to a potluck hot dog lunch at the end of the meeting at the Community Center.
Those who want to bring a side dish may contact Frances Downs at fjdowns@att.net.
The City of Chino Hills recommends that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask during indoor public settings.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686
Chino High multi-year reunion
Cowboys who graduated from Chino High School in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985 can attend their high school reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Ticket sales end Oct. 1 and no tickets will be sold at the door.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit chi nohighschoolreunion2022.event brite.com.
Bunco at the Basco July 21
The Chino Cultural Foundation will host a Bunco fundraising event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. in Chino.
Bunco games will begin at 6:30 p.m. following the social hour.
The event will feature silent auction baskets, raffle baskets, 50/50 and cash prizes.
Tickets are $25 per person and will increase to $35 at the door.
Sponsors are being sought from the business community. Proceeds will go to the Youth Scholarship Program that benefits students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The Chino Cultural Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the cultural arts in the Chino community.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Senior Center, the Foundation website by visiting chinoculturalfounda tion.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506 or (909) 458-0359.
Chino Hills movies
The City of Chino Hills is showing movies on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive. The last two movies will be shown at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Chino Hills Community Center
July 21: Sing 2
McCoy Equestrian Center
July 28: The Little Rascals
Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chino movie nights
The City of Chino is holding movie nights on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Schedule
July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 29: Jungle Cruise
Information: cityofchino.org/events.
Summer concerts
City of Chino
City Hall lawn
7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
July 28: Jumping Jack Flash: Rolling Stones tribute
City of Chino Hills
Veterans Park
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
July 20: “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia.
July 27: “L.Avation,” U2 tribute
Aug. 3: “AbbaFab,” Abba tribute
Before and after school shuttle
The Chino Experience Teen Center offers before and after school shuttling for students in grades 7th through 12th attending Chino and Don Lugo high schools, Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools, and Briggs Elementary School.
Cost is $30 per month for before school shuttling and $30 per month for after school shuttling for Chino residents and $40 each for non-residents.
A $7 monthly due is required to participate in the shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
