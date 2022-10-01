Clothing donation at Ayala High
A clothing donation drive will be held at Ayala High School from 3 to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 1), and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 2, hosted by the Ayala Competitive Cheer Team. Accepted donations are clothes, shoes, socks, ties, scarves, blankets, sheets, and towels. No pillows will be accepted. Residents may drop off the donations in the horseshoe driveway at Ayala.
Disaster preparedness
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a disaster preparedness open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. The event will include information on financial preparation, generators, water supply, and more. Information: (626) 321-8451.
Candidate’s forum at Chino Tea Party
The Chino Tea Party will host a candidate’s forum from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 featuring Toni Holle running for State Assembly District 53, Mike Cargile, running for U.S. Congressional District 35, and Geovanna Nieves running for the Ontario Montclair School Board.
The event will be held at Archibald’s Drive Thru at 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Attendees may enjoy a no host breakfast.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Music in Motion Oct. 8
Ayala High School will host the 15th annual Music in Motion field tournament with more than 20 high school band and color guard teams from 2:15 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the school stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Expected performance times for local high schools are 3:05 p.m. for Don Lugo, 7:15 p.m. for Chino High, 8:25 p.m. for Chino Hills High, and 8:55 p.m. for Ayala. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony for field show artistry and music.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for military personnel with ID, and children 5 to 12. Ages 4 and under will be admitted free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
