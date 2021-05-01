Relay for Life rally today
A Relay for Life of Chino drive-in community rally will be held by team Monster Misfits from noon to 2 p.m. today (May 1) on the east side of Ayala Park at 5890 College Park Ave. Participants can enter the park from Edison and Oaks avenues towards the Chino Chaffey Community College building.
“Spend a couple hours with us to learn more about our Relay for Life Chino coming in October,” said organizer Brenda Sohm. “There will be a lot of excitement in a short time.”
The event is free to attend.
Food giveaway at Chino church
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food 9 a.m. to noon today (May 1) at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino. Residents must bring identification, wear a face covering and social distance.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Document shredding today
Supervisor Curt Hagman in partnership with the City of Chino will host a free document shredding event 9 to 11:30 a.m. or until the truck is full today (May 1) at Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Face coverings must be worn.
Documents are limited to three standard filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, plastics, and X-rays will not be allowed.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, Andrew Ennabe blood drive, 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive either a “Count on Me” baseball hat or “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
Still time to sign up for drivers class
Although the mature drivers Zoom class began April 7, there is still time to sign up for the six-week session that is held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. hosted by the Chino Hills Branch Library.
Mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test will be provided with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws and safe driving will also be provided. Letters of completion will be issued. Contactless pickup of materials will be arranged. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 4.
The Let it Be Foundation will host its Walk-On 2021 run-walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
“This year requires a few modifications so there will be no on-site event day registration available and no after walk celebration pancake breakfast,” organizers said. “Instead, participants will be offered a breakfast snack-to-go.”
Cost is $40 per person, $125 for a family of four and $15 per person for the virtual option.
Runners taking part in the virtual race can walk or run between May 1 and May 8.
Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides support and services to families of child diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through the child’s treatment.
Information: theletitbe foundation.org.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument.
Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021, according to veterans group chairman George DeFrank.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans- group.
For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plusclub.org.
May testing at McCoy’s
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays May 5 and 9 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. Informaton: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said.
Information: chinoyouthmu seum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
Chino Bike Day May 15
The City of Chino is hosting a free Bike Day Event 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
It will feature a 15-mile community bike ride staring at 7:30 a.m., a bicycle safety workshop with the Chino Police Department at 9 a.m., a four-mile family bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m., a bicycle obstacle course, kids crafts and activities, food and refreshments.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Healthy Family Day June 5
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA are joining forces to promote good health in the community with family activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
